With the coverage of NASA’s Artemis mission, space travel has been top of mind lately.

Personally, I have no interest in going to space, but everyone around me seems to.

In my opinion, it seems like a very expensive and dangerous way to be bored and uncomfortable. Also, if I wanted to see what other planets look like, I can Google them.

Sorry, I digress.

After having space travel so prominent in the headlines, the team at Hard Rock Bet looked at data from the National UFO Reporting Center to find which states have the highest likelihood of spotting extraterrestrial activity.

The Garden State is ranked shockingly high.

This, after a senior official at NASA recently said that investigating the existence of alien life “goes to the heart of many things that we do at NASA,” suggesting a "pretty high" chance that extraterrestrial life exists.

Cool..?

UFO Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash loading...

👽 New Jersey UFO sightings 👽

In New Jersey, there have been 3,083 reported sightings, which works out to 419.3 sightings per 1,000 square miles, the second-highest density in the country.

The only state that ranked higher than us was Rhode Island, with 616.1 sightings per square mile. Whereas Alaska sits pretty at the bottom of the list, with only 1.2 sightings per square mile.

I guess the aliens aren’t too fond of the cold. I get it.

UFO Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash loading...

Alien activity in New Jersey

If extraterrestrials are making their way here, fingers crossed we get more of an “E.T.” type alien, rather than the Xenomorph from Ridley Scott’s “Alien.”

Though if we do get a Xenomorph, maybe it’ll be nice to the human race if we take it to these Garden State hot spots…

If Aliens Landed In NJ, Here Are 18 Places They NEED To Visit If Aliens Landed In NJ, Where Would You Tell Them To Go In Order To Really Understand What Jersey's Like? Here Are 18 Places That Came Highly Recommended Gallery Credit: Buehler

What Would You Do If Aliens Landed On Earth? Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan

Musicians Who Believe in Aliens Tom DeLonge has got A LOT of company. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈