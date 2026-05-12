Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Luis Marin is charged with murder in a Union City, Hudson County homicide. He was last seen on March 23, 2026. (US Marshals/Union City Police Department via Facebook) Luis Marin is charged with murder in a Union City, Hudson County homicide. He was last seen on March 23, 2026. (US Marshals/Union City Police Department via Facebook) loading...

🚨 Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to help capture a wanted fugitive.

🚨 Police say Luis Marin threatened to kill a man after a bar argument, then shot him.

🚨 U.S. Marshals warn Marin is armed, dangerous, and has been missing for weeks.

UNION CITY — There's now a $5,000 reward if you can help federal authorities find a fugitive wanted for murder.

The manhunt for Luis Marin has been on for more than six weeks, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. He was last seen on March 23, the same day that a man was shot dead in Union City near Bergenline Avenue and 44th Street.

Luis Marin, 57, is charged with first-degree murder and three weapons offenses. The U.S. Marshals Service says he goes by many names, including Luisito, Luis Alberto, Luis Hernandez, and Luis Rodriguez.

Marin is now considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sean Kennedy with the USMS Regional Fugitive Task Force at (201) 469-7703.

Budweiser brewery in Newark is being sold by Anheuser Busch (anheuser-busch.com/facilities) Budweiser brewery in Newark is sold by Anheuser Busch (anheuser-busch.com/facilities) loading...

🍺 Former Anheuser-Busch brewery in Newark has officially sold for $360 million.

🏭 Goodman Group plans to turn the massive 86-acre property into a logistics and industrial hub.

✈️ The iconic Budweiser brewery near Newark Airport operated since 1951.

NEWARK — Months after shuttering an iconic brewery across from Newark Liberty International Airport, Anheuser-Busch has closed on the massive sale of the property.

Goodman Group spent $360 million buying the 86-acre site, as first announced in December.

The majority of the sale was for the land itself, while $43.6 million of the total was for 1.7 million-square-foot of existing facilities, CoStar reported.

The brewery first opened in 1951 — second oldest only to Anheuser-Busch’s flagship brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.

It made and packaged a number of the company's beer products, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Rolling Rock, Busch, Natural Light and King Cobra, before the December announcement that the Newark site was down and sold to the Goodman Group

Goodman Group plans to repurpose the Newark site for industrial manufacturing and logistics uses.

Andover Township Mayor and Deputy Mayor announce a proposed ban on data centers (Screenshot: Andover Township via Facebook) Andover Township Mayor and Deputy Mayor announce a proposed ban on data centers (Screenshot: Andover Township via Facebook) loading...

⚠️ Andover Township officials now weigh a ban on data centers, after recent backlash

🏛️ Residents claim public pressure forced leaders to reverse course on a proposal.

🔌 A number of NJ towns are blocking AI data centers over fears about power use, water demand and environmental impact.

ANDOVER — After a massive public turnout and online response to a meeting that got physical, township officials are joining the string of towns looking to ban data centers from being built within their communities.

Mayor Thomas Walsh and Deputy Mayor Krista Gilchrist responded to the controversy in a video message on Saturday night.

“Lately, we’ve had some discourse over something — a project that we were considering for the township, that may have brought in quite a bit of revenue,” Walsh said. “But we also agree that no project, no money is worth tearing a town at its seams.”

“We have devolved to a situation that is really untenable,” Walsh added.

New Jersey has finalized its new ABC Test rules for independent contractors, or 1099 workers. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) New Jersey has finalized its new ABC Test rules for independent contractors, or 1099 workers. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) loading...

💼 Up to 1.7 million NJ freelancers, gig workers and 1099 contractors could be impacted by controversial new labor rules.

⚖️ Independent contractors packed a tense Senate hearing Monday, pleading with lawmakers to protect their flexible livelihoods.

📉 Business groups warn the Sherrill administration’s crackdown could make New Jersey even harder and more expensive to do business.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration is facing mounting backlash over controversial new labor rules critics say could effectively eliminate independent contractors, gig workers and thousands of 1099 jobs across New Jersey.

The fight exploded during contentious testimony Monday before a Senate committee, where freelancers, truck drivers, consultants, musicians, real estate professionals and small business owners warned lawmakers the state is threatening the very flexibility that allows them to earn a living.

At issue are newly adopted Department of Labor regulations tightening New Jersey’s interpretation of the so-called “ABC test” used to determine whether a worker qualifies as an independent contractor or must instead be classified as an employee.

Critics say the rules could impact as many as 1.7 million independent workers statewide.

(ICE) (ICE) loading...

Federal immigration agents in New Jersey arrested a Honduran man wanted for murder overseas. It's the latest high-profile case in a sweeping ICE enforcement push that has exploded across the Garden State.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents with the Newark field office arrested 30-year-old Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara during a targeted operation in Eatontown on April 20.

ICE says officers later discovered Lopez Lara was wanted in Honduras on a homicide warrant.

“ICE is actively working with our law enforcement partners worldwide to make sure foreign fugitives wanted for violent crimes are held accountable,” acting Newark Field Office Director Arthur Wilson Jr. said in a statement.

Authorities say Lopez Lara entered the United States illegally at an unknown time and place and remains in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

The arrest comes as ICE publicly highlights dozens of recent arrests in New Jersey involving immigrants accused or convicted of crimes, including sex offenses, aggravated assault, drug trafficking, and fraud.

The agency says its operations focus on public safety threats and fugitives.

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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