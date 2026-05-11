I almost had a serious eye injury in a freak incident this weekend

I love the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ but not to the extent that I have ever had the urge to wear an eye patch.

Had things gone a little differently over the weekend, I would probably be sporting one right now instead of writing this.

As a little Mother’s Day treat, my family was going to have some mimosas (or, for the holiday, “mom-mosas”) on Sunday, a tradition we’re no strangers to.

As usual, I took out the chilled Prosecco and the glasses we were going to use.

I unwrapped the paper on the top of the bottle, and untwisted the metal piece that covers the cork and tossed them both in the trash. So far it was business as usual.

Until I went to get the orange juice.

Phantom cork popping

Thankfully the OJ was still in the fridge, so I was no longer right over the sparkling wine bottle, because as I reached for the juice I heard a loud pop behind me.

Startled, I screamed (I jump easily), and turned around. Trying to understand what could have happened, I saw that the cork was no longer lodged in the bottle and was nowhere to be seen.

It had uncorked itself.

Worried that my sisters dog would think that the cork is food, I was desperate to find it before she did. I looked around the kitchen for nearly 10 minutes before I found it in a separate room.

The cork dislodged itself with such force that it traveled nearly 15 feet from where the bottle was at an angle that we still can’t quite figure out because no one heard it hit the ceiling or floor.

Yet, there it was.

Considering that I didn’t have my glasses on that the time, had I still been standing next to the bottle, I realistically could have had serious damage done to my eye.

It truly was a matter of seconds that I avoided an injury, I’ve never heard of a cork flying out of the bottle with such force without anyone starting to take it out.

I will definitely be more aware and careful the next time I’m around someone planning to open up a bottle of anything sparkling.

I encourage you to do the same.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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