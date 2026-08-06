Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

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⚠️ Drivers will see extra police and emergency crews on 6 major roadways Thursday

👮‍♂️ Officials are practicing hurricane evacuation procedures

🚗 No roads will close during the annual drill

Motorists will see a stepped-up presence of law enforcement on six of New Jersey's main roadways, but don't worry, it's just a drill.

On Thursday, five state agencies will join together to conduct an annual hurricane evacuation exercise on six highways that serve as evacuation routes for the Jersey Shore.

The goal, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, is to "practice and refine response activities in the event of a major hurricane." According to the NJDOT, those involved in the evacuation exercise will be practicing contraflow, which involves directing traffic to travel in the opposite direction during a large-scale evacuation.

Click the link above to see what roads are effected.

Getty Images, Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash Getty Images, Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

⚠️ A repeat child sex offender's latest guilty plea is drawing renewed attention to stalled New Jersey legislation.

➡️ Four bills would change how communities handle registered sex offenders and affordable housing.

🔴 Supporters say the measures would strengthen public safety, but none has advanced this legislative session.

TRENTON — There is a new spotlight shining on some stalled legislation, following the fresh guilty plea of a repeat child sex offender who has lived in an affordable apartment at a popular Tewksbury park.

Republican state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, whose district includes Tewksbury, introduced a pair of bills on the issue back in 2024.

Two years later, those same measures are waiting for movement. Steinhardt says he’s hopeful fellow legislators may show new interest in putting public safety first.

“I don’t think parents should ever have to wonder whether a repeat child predator is living near places where kids gather — government’s first responsibility should be protecting innocent families,” Steinhardt said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

In 2009, the state Supreme Court ruled that municipalities cannot restrict sex offenders from living near schools, parks or other spots where children frequent.

The unanimous 6-0 ruling struck down two such ordinances in Cherry Hill and Galloway Township, while also overturning more than 100 more, similar local ordinances.

Since then, Steinhardt and other state legislators have introduced measures to offer parameters in the interest of public safety — while balancing the basic rights of offenders who served their time and are re-entering civilian life.

Longtime Morris County counselor, Cavan Londergan, found dead in Madison park (Madison Police, Google Maps) Longtime Morris County counselor, Cavan Londergan, found dead in Madison park (Madison Police, Google Maps)

⚠️ A longtime Parsippany educator who was reported missing Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening.

➡️ Prosecutors said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

🔴 Families and former students are remembering the guidance counselor for his kindness and support.

After several days of searching, a longtime educator in Morris County has been found dead in a local park, south of his hometown.

Cavan Londergan, of Parsippany, was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was a guidance counselor in the Parsippany-Trolls Hills school district for over a dozen years, and before that he was a classroom teacher.

Police reported he was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and khaki pants.

On Tuesday, the State Police Missing Persons Unit joined the investigation and followed a lead to Summerhill Park in Madison.

That evening, responders found Londergan’s body, as first reported by Parsippany Focus.

“At this point, the death is not believed to be suspicious,” according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday.

Prosecutor's Office detectives responded to the scene Tuesday along with the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Even before the heartbreaking discovery, tributes had been shared by the families whose lives he impacted.

(Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images)

✅ ICE confirmed one Delaney Hall detainee died on Saturday

✅ A congressman says another death went unreported.

✅ A recent policy change no longer requires ICE to review deaths after detainees are released.

Two deaths connected to New Jersey's largest immigration detention center are raising new questions about whether changes to ICE reporting rules are making it harder for the public — and Congress — to know when detainees die after leaving federal custody.

ICE confirmed that Edwin Jovanny Lopez Cornejo died Saturday after suffering what the agency described as a medical emergency. But U.S. Rep. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, says another detainee also died after being released to a hospital, a death that he argues no longer triggers public reporting because of a recent ICE policy change. ICE has not publicly confirmed that second death.

ICE said Lopez Cornejo died Saturday at University Hospital in Newark after receiving what the agency described as "proper medical care" from medical professionals.

After touring Delaney Hall on Monday, Menendez said another detainee had suffered a seizure while being processed at the facility. According to Menendez, ICE granted the detainee a discretionary release after he was transported to a hospital, where he later lost consciousness and died.

Because the detainee had been released from ICE custody, Menendez said the death was not publicly reported.

Erigere Rapidus Solutions founder Robert Cormier (Canva/Erigere Rapidus Solutions via Facebook) Erigere Rapidus Solutions founder Robert Cormier (Canva/Erigere Rapidus Solutions via Facebook)

⚠️ Federal prosecutors say millions disappeared while a South Jersey security company handled bank cash deposits.

➡️ The company's founder is accused of stealing about $3 million for personal and business expenses.

🔴 A second employee is charged with stealing at least $2 million and trying to influence a witness.

WESTVILLE — The founder of a South Jersey company that securely transported millions of dollars for banks faces decades in prison.

Robert Cormier, 51, of Barrington, first appeared in federal court in Camden last month, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. He's charged with embezzlement by a bank agent, bank fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, and failure to pay payroll taxes. The embezzlement count alone carries up to 30 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

Federal prosecutors said in 2017, Cormier founded security company Erigere Rapidus Solutions in Westville. An ERS press release from that year says it provides "high level security, safety and response training, investigative services, and security planning and operation."

Two years later, ERS contracted with a local bank to collect, transport, and deposit cash on its behalf. The security workers were tasked with picking up cash from the bank's customers and storing that money in an ERS vault until it could be deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank in Philadelphia. It was Cormier's job to provide accurate cash reports to the bank every day, prosecutors said.

The agreement lasted between March 2019 and September 2022. During that time, ERS held anywhere between $1 million and $12 million in its vault for the local bank. However, prosecutors said that $8 million was missing when the bank ended its relationship with ERS.

8 major projects being filmed in New Jersey These films and TV shows are shooting in New Jersey, just wrapped, or are about to start rolling. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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