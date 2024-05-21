Popular NJ restaurant featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

“America’s Best Restaurants” is an online and social media show that does lively reviews of restaurants around the country. They’ve already covered plenty of New Jersey eateries like The Cove in Wildwood, Outlaw’s Burger Barn & Creamery in Vineland, Goldberg’s World Famous Deli & Bagel in Millburn and others.

Now the spirited show that you can find installments of on YouTube is coming to another New Jersey restaurant in late May. Cameras will roll in Bridgewater as they take on 22 West Tap and Grill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It’s only been around for eight years but it’s already become legendary for plenty of locals in Bridgewater. In fact restaurants are chosen for episodes of “America’s Best Restaurants” based largely on customer reviews.

On the show’s website there’s even a nominating process for customers to push for their favorite place. They’re also picked based on social media presence and menu items.

Speaking of which when this goes down at 22 West Tap and Grill the show will be profiling more than one dish so it might be one of their longer episodes. And it’s almost a sure bet that one of them will be their famous 22 West Burger. It’s a delicious monster.

22westtapandgrill 22westtapandgrill loading...

A visual stunner from the kitchen as it hits your table, it’s crammed with two patties, two chunks of fried chicken, pork belly, mac ‘n cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, and an onion ring. It’s one of those challenge burgers where if you clean your plate of it and a side of fries in 30 minutes you get a free t-shirt reading ‘I COMPLETED THE ULTIMATE CHALLENGE.’

Look for them on an upcoming episode and if you want to check them out, I already told you they’re in Bridgewater. And that they’re called 22 West Tap and Grill so I don’t need to tell you the road, do I? Okay. 1601 Route 22. Get yourself one of those sweet t-shirts if you dare!

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.