How to save on car insurance? Don’t do what NJ businessman is accused of
🔷 NJ man faces insurance fraud
🔷 Bought commercial vehicle policy
🔷 Premium would be $230K more if honest, cops say
Lying about the New Jersey address for a truck garage saved a businessman six figures, according to law enforcement — until he got arrested for insurance fraud.
Rajinder Randhawa paid for an insurance policy covering eight trucks used by a fuel delivery company.
The 36-year-old Randhawa lives in Warren Township, on a road where the average home is worth over $1.5 million,
Randhawa listed the trucks as being kept in Bridgewater last year when in reality they were garaged in Linden, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.
After a tip from the state Attorney General’s Office, the prosecutor’s office Special Investigations Unit looked into the alleged fraud.
Putting down the address in Somerset County over the one in Union County saved Randhawa big time on his premium — more than $231,000 over a six-month span.
On May 9, Randhawa was arrested and charged with third-degree insurance fraud.
He was released pending a court date.
