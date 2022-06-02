Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state.

First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans."

If you say you're "going to the beach," you may not be from New Jersey. We all know that you go to the Shore. You may in fact set up a chair on the beach when you get to the shore, but important to make the distinction.

All New Jerseyans understand that there is a local meat delicacy called "pork roll". Real New Jerseyans also know that there are two brands of pork roll to choose from in New Jersey. Taylor https://jerseyporkroll.com/ and Case http://www.caseporkrollnj.com/

The other important tell is the pronunciation of certain town names.

The first — which my mother-in-law who moved in from Rhode Island is not used to yet — is Forked River. It's Fork-ED. Not Fork'd.

Then there's Secaucus. It's NOT Seh-caw-cus. It's SEE-caw-cus.

The next is the name of a town and a county in North Jersey. Passaic. I know you really want to pronounce the "Ick" but you'd be wrong. Locals say it very clearly, Pah-Sake. Simple, right?

Then there's the South Jersey (NEVER SOUTHERN NJ) town of Absecon. It's Ab-SEE-Kun.

Wanaque in Passaic County is often mispronounced as well. It's Wan-ah-CUE. Not Wan-ock or Wan-Ah-Key.

How about your town? Do you have to teach people who visit how to say it correctly? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!



Some more tells ...

