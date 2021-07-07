How many of these nasty nicknames for NJ towns have you heard of?

Every once in a while when things start to get a little difficult here in New Jersey, we have a little fun with our audience by asking them if they’ve ever hard a town in New Jersey called by a name that is ... how do I say this?... less than flattering.

The quick wit of New Jerseyans makes me believe that we have more derogatory nicknames for towns than any other state in the country. So we opened up the phones to see what our listeners could come up with.

Sure, a lot of us have already heard some of the more common nicknames.

“Howell-abama,” for instance, is a favorite.

“Barneghetto” has been around for a long time, too.

We’re not saying that we AGREE with these somewhat descriptive nicknames, or that they actually really apply to these particular towns.

In fact, we’ve never even visited a lot of the towns listed here. And, some of the towns that have been given derogatory nicknames are actually pretty lovely.

Nevertheless, someone stamped these towns with these negative nicknames—some of which we barely understand but we include anyway because they just sound funny—and, in some cases, they apparently stuck.

