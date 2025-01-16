It's probably one of the worst parts of winter. At one moment, you're perfectly healthy. Then the next, not so much.

And with the grip of cold temperatures showing no signs of letting up, the risk of getting ill seems higher than ever. Believe me, I take no joy in sharing that.

January 2025 alone is already much colder than past winters. It's not so much that it's cold, but rather, how persistent this cold air is. It just won't budge.

As a result, people are coughing more and feeling off. And with all that circulated air indoors, it's going to be tough to avoid coming down with something.

As for New Jersey? There are certain illnesses that seem to be circulating more than others.

Nasty, unpleasant illnesses to watch out for this winter in NJ These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Megan Carter

Illness in New Jersey schools - Sick kids / children Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Walking Pneumonia

According to kidshealth.org, "Walking pneumonia is a less serious form of the lung infection pneumonia" that primarily affects kids. It's referred to as walking pneumonia because sometimes you might not even be aware you have it.

But it can make others sick, and it's something you should be aware of since that seems to be spiking more in New Jersey's schools. Some of the common symptoms include fever, cough, headache, and chest pain (see the full list here).

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Stomach Bug in NJ

As mentioned above, the stomach bug is another illness to watch out for. Unfortunately for us, this also seems to be going around more in New Jersey. It may sound basic, but wash your hands, eat healthy, and get some good rest to help reduce the chances of getting sick in the first place.

Revealing America's Most At Risk State for Tick Borne Illnesses Let's face it: finding a tick on yourself, your pet, or your child is never a pleasant experience. Since these tiny blood-sucking pests carry several diseases that can be deadly to humans and animals alike, it's essential to know where and when to take precautions. PestGnome has weighed the factors that increase your odds of being bitten by an infected bug; let's countdown to the Worst State in America for Tick-Borne Illnesses. For PestGnome's full methodology, see the link in entry #1. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.