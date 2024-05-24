New Jersey pizza place closing to become new restaurant

The sign reading Uno Chicago Grill has graced the building on Route 73 in Maple Shade for a long time. But lately new signs on the outside announced it’s closing down. Indeed Sunday was its final day as an Uno’s.

The Uno Pizzeria & Grill chain traces back to a Chicago restaurant in 1943 that made deep-dish pizza. The closure of the Maple Shade location leaves 3 Unos in New Jersey. Hamilton, Deptford, and Clifton.

Chicago Style Deep Dish Cheese Pizza bhofack2/Thinkstock loading...

What’s becoming of the Maple Shade place? It’s turning into a Tony Roni’s. That’s a place around for more than 20 years serving Italian-American cuisine.

They’re mostly located in Pennsylvania in the Philadelphia area and their website lists one location in New Jersey in Mt. Ephraim. Now that Jersey's presence doubles with the addition of Maple Shade.

That new location of Tony Roni’s is remaining under the same management and ownership as the just closed Uno. No word on whether a lot of the employees are being retained.

According to Courier News, a crew has been seen this week at the building at 2803 Rt 73 Maple Shade working on remodeling. They say when it reopens as a Tony Roni’s it’s going to have a fresher, brighter look.

Coming soon sign hanging isolated on white wall relif loading...

The pizza menu will be somewhat different and a big change is that Tony Roni’s will have a bar yet remain family-friendly. They’ll still be honoring their kids’ programs and craft nights and other family activities.

It should be reopening as Tony Roni’s in the first week of June.

