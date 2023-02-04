You read that right. Apparently, the best pizza in North America, going beyond the United States, is not in our region. And everyone in New Jersey should take issue with this.

Now it would be one thing to name somewhere in New York City as having the best slice. We'd still have an issue with that on our side of the river, but at least it's fair competition.

But no, New York City also didn't grab a top 5 spot. So if it's not New Jersey or New York, where else could it be?

The good news is that the top pizza is in the United States. That means our country does have the best pizza when compared to our neighbors to the north and south of us.

Andrey Grigoriev Andrey Grigoriev loading...

But the fact that New Jersey or New York isn't considered the best is just insulting. And no, it's not any deep-dish pizza in the midwest landing the top 5 either.

When it comes to the absolute best pizza, the west coast is probably the last place you'd expect. But yet, that's apparently where the go-to pizza is for the entire continent. Yes, the best in all of North America.

According to Yelp, none of the top 5 are in either New Jersey or New York. Yes, that just makes it even more insulting.

So where are all these places Yelp says has better pizza than us? Let's dive into it and find out.

Razza NJ via Facebook Razza NJ via Facebook loading...

5) Dixie Pizza Wagon in Hurricane, Utah

We first head deep into the Rockies for this top pizza place known as Dixie Pizza Wagon. Although this one seems to be more about the aesthetics instead of the pizza itself.

According to food&wine.com, "guests grab their orders from a covered wagon and are on their own to find the perfect dining spot." It also goes on to say to try and find a spot quickly along the front to dine.

So it seems like because of the wagon, this pizza place has earned a spot in the top 5. I'm sure they offer up a decent slice, but I'm not sure those in New Jersey are sold on it.

photo: Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media photo: Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

4) My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria in Phoenix, AZ

The next on the list brings us to the countries Southwest. Phoenix, Arizona, is home to My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria.

At least this location is described to be New York-ish. Not really what we want to hear in New Jersey, but at least it has a tie to somewhere known for great pizza.

But that's as far as it goes. The owners of the pizza shop do not have ties to the region other than having their pizza New York-inspired, but at least it's something. Probably a safe bet that the pizza is really good.

(Amirali Mirhashemian vis Unsplash) (Amirali Mirhashemian vis Unsplash) loading...

3) Creekbread in British Columbia, Canada



The only one in the top 5 not found in the lower 48 states. Creekbread is located in British Columbia, and to be honest, it's hard to tell how their pizza really compares to ours.

According to food&wine.com, their pizzas "are all made with organic ingredients and sustainably sourced toppings." They also fed the crowds at the 2010 Olympic Games, and portions of their sales in a local community bake event go to charity.

Still have a hard time saying their pizza is better than Jersey pizza, but at least it's an honorable company. Pizza is definitely worth trying.

Thin Crust Pizza Company via Facebook Thin Crust Pizza Company via Facebook loading...

2) Toni's Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, SC

For anyone who's had pizza from the country's southwestern region, you'd be right to question this one. However, this location does have reputable roots.

According to food&wine.com, Toni's Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, pays "homage to Detroit’s legacy and history in aesthetics, menu, and cookware." The pizzeria is also owned by Detroit natives, a region known for its deep-dish pizza.

For any New Jerseyan traveling around this region, it would be worth giving this place a try. Even though it's not based on pizza from our region, Detriot does serve up a pretty good slice.

Pepsi Celebrates Pizza Goes #BetterWithPepsi & Teams Up With Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) Consulting To Reimagine America's Favorite Pizza Topping Getty Images for Pepsi loading...

1) Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, CA

Yes, a pizzeria in California took the number one spot on Yelp. In Pasadena, you'll find Sapori Di 786 Degrees.

So what makes this place so popular in the first place? Well, it has to do with their menu. According to food&wine.com, "each pie represents a different city around the world."

Sounds like a great concept, and on Yelp, it certainly passes the test. But still, why doesn't New Jersey represent anywhere on the list?

Nik Owens via Unsplash Nik Owens via Unsplash loading...

Could New Jersey pizza be the world's best-kept secret?

It's hard to comprehend how New Jersey pizza didn't make the list. Although, to be honest, some of these places seemed to make it simply over how the place looked.

Yes, not all of New Jersey's pizzerias have a world-class appearance, but is that really the point? What should matter is the product that gets served. And as much as those in New Jersey, along with the entire tristate, should be annoyed by these results, at least the number one location has something more to it.

Fortunately, there is one pizza location in our region that at least made number six. And although it's still not New Jersey, we can admit that it does belong among the best in North America.

Pizza Photo by Cristiano Pinto on Unsplash loading...

6) Lombardo's of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY

Leave it to Brooklyn to at least make it into the top 10. Although to be honest, Lombardo's of Bay Ridge should've been much higher up on the list.

According to food&wine.com, "The atmosphere is relaxed, and the pies are the perfect mix of charred crust, fresh mozzarella, and traditional ingredients." Exactly what a world-class pizzeria should be.

Yes, it's painful that Yelp doesn't recognize a single location in New Jersey as being the best pizzeria. Fortunately, at least David Portnoy knows how great Jersey pizza truly is.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

See what he has to say about a great slice in the Garden State, and forget about this nonsense Yelp is trying to pass on as the best pizza in North America.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.