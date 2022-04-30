The 3 oldest pizzerias in the state of NJ: Still yummy after all these years

Thanks to Thrillist, I was able to stumble upon an article that highlights the oldest pizzerias in America.

I was impressed! It's incredible knowing that there are pizzerias that have been in business for over one hundred years.

To think some of these places have never changed their recipes! Years of hard work and success. There really is nothing better than a successful restaurant tradition. It reminds me of my mom using my grandma's sauce recipe, and my grandma using her mom's sauce recipe, which is the same exact recipe. It's tradition!

Anyway, the list made by Thrillist highlighted the top 21 oldest pizzerias in America. 3 pizzerias on the list are from the Garden State. I am happy to say those three locations are still in business and they continue to make New Jersey residents smile. See below!

#3 - DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza - 3 First Ave., Raritan, NJ 08869

(Est. 1935)

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza - Google Maps

DeLucia's first started as a bakery in 1917. The legendary Somerset County pizzeria is still run by the third and fourth generations of the same family. Stop in or call to pick up a pizza today at 908-725-1322.

#2. - Sciortino's Harbor Lights - 132 S Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879

(Est. 1934)

Sciortino's Harbor Lights - Google Maps

Sciortino's Harbor Lights started in Perth Amboy but is now located down the street in South Amboy. They are open 7 days a week and I highly recommend you check this place out! The restaurant is owned and operated by the fourth generation of the Sciortino family. One of the country's first ten pizzerias!

#1. - Papa's Tomato Pies - 19 Main St, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691

(Est. 1912)

Papa's Tomato Pies - Google Maps

New Jersey is home of the oldest pizzeria in America. Papa's Tomato Pies has been making delicious pizza pies since 1912! Even today, even when it's 110 years old, Papa's makes an incredible slice. Thrillist also named the one of the 33 best pizza shops in the United States. Have you eaten at Papa's yet?!

These are some of my favorite pizzerias at the Jersey Shore, see below! I will always eat at these spots...

