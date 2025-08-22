To the NJ Shore beachgoers who continuously ignore safety warnings
As much as I want to say this isn't the locals, I'm not 100% sure. How do we fix the stupid at the Jersey Shore?
And yes, I do mean stupid. The only problem is, I don't know what the solution is.
Hurricane Erin was just off the coast of New Jersey, and many of our Jersey Shore towns were firm when they said do not go into the water.
Ignoring the rules
Even the days after the storm passes, the ocean remains angry. And those towns will keep those restrictions up until the danger of those extreme ocean conditions subside.
But yet, we literally had people getting pissed because they were being told what they can and can't do. Like, how dare you tell me I can't go into my ocean. I have freedom.
But do you know why towns closed their beaches to swimming? Because stupid people with that mindset are the ones who end up in danger going into the ocean.
I have freedom
Unfortunately, those people lack common sense and don't feel rules apply to them. Well I'm sorry, but if you're that stupid to go into an angry ocean like that - with a hurricane off the coast - you absolutely need towns to tell you what you can and cannot do.
And although I believe it's mostly visitors to the Shore that are doing this, I can't rule out some locals also put themselves in dangerous situations.
Even with beautiful weather after the storm, those red flags will continue to fly for some time. The ocean doesn't calm down at the flip of a switch.
No common sense
So the only problem is, what do we do about it? How do we fix the stupid at the Jersey Shore?
