Nearby Shore community among most affordable places to live in NJ

When you think of New Jersey, cheap doesn't necessarily come to mind. Almost every corner of the state deals with a rather high cost of living making it tough to make ends meet.

But there are a few towns within our borders where owning a home isn't quite so bad. What's great about this list is how some of these towns are scattered throughout the state instead of all being mostly concentrated in one location.

And within these towns are smaller communities where the need to stretch a dollar isn't so painful. Of course, most would think such communities wouldn't exist along the Jersey Shore.

What's surprising, however, is that one small New Jersey community located near the Shore did make this list. What's more, the township this small community is situated in actually does border the Atlantic Ocean.

Before we zero in on it, let's first take a quick peek at all of the cheapest places throughout the Garden State where the cost of living isn't too bad. Here's a look at those top 10 communities.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

The Jersey Shore represents #4 with Pomona making the list. It's so great to see that not everywhere along the coast is completely out of reach to make a living.

And even though Pomona itself isn't right on the coast, the township it's located in is. Not only is Galloway Township a true Jersey Shore town, but it's also home to historic Smithville.

What's more, the Atlantic City International Airport is located in Egg Harbor Township, right next to Galloway Township and the small community of Pomona. Not to mention the close proximity of beautiful beaches as well as the nightlife in Atlantic City.

With so much nearby, what's not to like about Pomona?

