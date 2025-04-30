From Zombies to tumble weeds, photo’s of what the NJ Shore looks like in the off-season

It's hard to believe that by the beginning of May, we're within the final month before New Jersey transforms along the coast. And for locals, this is their last opportunity to get out and enjoy the peace and quiet.

I'm talking about the unofficial start of the summer season at the Jersey Shore. Once we hit Memorial Day weekend, it's like a completely different environment.

Weirdly enough, most of our seasonal visitors have no idea what the Shore is like during the off-season. Even crazier than that is when you think about how long the off-season truly is.

The technical on-season for the Jersey Shore is only about 3 1/2 months, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. For the remainder of the year, it's nowhere near as crowded.

Now sure, there are special events during the off-season that temporarily bring portions of the Shore back to life. Take the Zombie Walk in Asbury Park, for example.

Typically held the first Saturday in October, the boardwalk (and beach if the weather's just right) comes alive with the undead. For those who have never experienced this before, keep scrolling to see TONS of photos from the 2024 walk.

But outside of off-season events like that, really, the only time the Jersey Shore sees endless action is during the summer months. And it's really crazy to think that so many have never experienced it before outside the region's primary season.

If you fall into this category, here's a look from a few years back in Asbury Park during the off-season. Trust me, it may surprise you just how quiet it gets.

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

We're almost there!

For those who visit the Shore every year, your time is almost here. We'll see you soon.

As for those who live here year-round, take in the final weeks before the summer tourist season officially arrives. Trust me, it won't be much longer.

Oh, and for those who have never experienced the Zombie Walk before, here's a look from Asbury Park in 2024.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.