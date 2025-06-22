It's no secret that people love to flock to the Jersey Shore during the summer months. And who can blame them? We have miles and miles of beautiful coastline and a lively nightlife anyone would love.

When it comes to vacationers, they've got their favorites too. And when it comes to those ratings on Trip Advisor, there's one part of the state that outshines the rest when it comes to the top 3 favorites.

Before we get into it, I do want to point out that there are numerous other beaches up and down mentioned in the ratings. And, depending on what poll or survey you look at, other beaches will pop up at the top.

Bottom line is this. There's a lot of love for New Jersey's coastal communities, and we should be happy that we live in such an amazing area.

With that said, the top three on Trip Advisor are all in the southern portion of the state. And I've got to say, all these beaches are absolutely beautiful.

Top 3 in New Jersey

Number 3 on the list is one of my personal favorite beaches because of the unique perk it offers. There's not many spots you can see the sunset along our coastline, but Sunset Beach at the southern tip of the state is one of them.

The number two beach has a different perk - it has the biggest beaches in the state. And that would be none other than the beaches in Wildwood.

And coming in first place is almost the same as Sunset Beach. The difference here is the coastline being the Atlantic and seeing the sunrise. And that number one beach is Cape May (see the full review list here).

