It's that time of year that's both exciting, and scary at the same time. Welcome to July, that time of year when school's out for pretty much the entire country. When it comes to the summer season, July is very exciting.

What makes it scary, however, is that July is the seventh month of the year. That means we've crossed the halfway point of 2022 and are less than six months away from the Christmas season. But for now, let's just forget about that for a moment and enjoy the summer sun.

Equally exciting is that the halfway point of the year also marks the return of Santa Clause, who doesn't wait for the Macy's Day Parade to make his return. But instead of arriving in his sleigh, he'll be visiting in flip-flops and shorts.

One thing about Santa is that he's very fond of the Jersey Shore. Not only does he visit the region for extended periods of time before Christmas, but he also loves to soak up the rays during the summer season.

And this year is no different. If you'd like to get some cool vibes when temperatures soar, then Christmas in July at the beach is for you. Here's a look at where you can find the festivities during the 2022 summer season.

Belmar - July 1

Combining the best of festive decorations with the nation's birthday, the magic of the holiday season begins in Belmar for Christmas in July. Happening on July 1 starting at 9 p.m at the Taylor Pavilion.

But it's so much more than just Christmas. Along with lights, enjoy live music and fireworks, all while supporting a great cause. Steve Trevelise shares more about this fantastic event... just click/tap here for all the details.

Wildwood Crest - July 23

After a little time for himself, Santa's back at it later in the month for Wildwood Crest's annual Christmas in July Festival. Happening at Sunset Lake on July 23 beginning at 6 p.m.

Great family fun with live music, activities for the kids, and even photos with Santa. Click here for more details of all the Christmas fun happening down at Wildwood Crest.

Point Pleasant Beach - July 26, July 27

Wrapping up his stay this summer, Santa makes one last visit to Jenkinson's for their annual Christmas in July festivities. And this time, Santa will stick around for two whole days before heading back to the North Pole.

Happening on July 26 and 27 along Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Enjoy plenty of Christmas activities for the kids, as well as more photos with Santa. Click here for details on the holiday festivities happening at Jenks.

