Point Pleasant Beach, NJ man dies in snowmobiling crash

A New Jersey man died after a snowmobile crash near the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort in Vermont.

Winhall, Vermont Police Chief Derrick Tienken told NJ.com Matthew Houston Morris, 31, of Point Pleasant Beach, was riding a snowmobile on Feb. 20 that went off a trail. Morris was flown via medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire where he was pronounced dead.

Morris was riding a trail maintained by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers.

Morris was visiting friends and family, the chief told NJ.com.

Matthew Houston Morris Matthew Houston Morris (O'Brien Funeral Home) loading...

A passion for food

According to his obituary, Morris was the service director and assistant general manager at the Modern Restaurant inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The Point Pleasant Beach High School and Penn State graduate was co-founder of the Point Lobster Bake Catering Company. He also created the Point Lobster Bake food truck.

"Matthew has created a legacy that we will continue to live up to and carry on for him. He was larger than life & will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and of course his Point Lobster Family," the company wrote on its Facebook page.

"His memory will never fade because we simply won’t allow it to. We will miss his smile, laughter, dedication, friendship, loyalty, his heart but above all just 'Matt.'"

His funeral was scheduled for Wednesday.

Winhall, Vermont Police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

