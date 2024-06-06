Vehicles damaged, overturned by speeding truck in NJ parking lot

✅ The trick caused one of the vehicles it struck to overturn

✅ Hazardous materials crews cleaned up fluids that spilled from the struck vehicles

✅ No one was injured by the truck

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A tractor-trailer drove recklessly through the parking lot of a Jersey Shore grocery store hitting several parked vehicles Monday afternoon.

The truck pushed aside several vehicles parked at the Stop & Shop on the southbound side of Route 35 and caused one to overturn onto the truck's trailer, according to the Ocean Fire Company. It also struck a JCP&L utility pole snapping it in half, video posted by News 12 shows.

No one was injured in the incident. Hazardous materials crews worked to clean up fluids that spilled from the struck vehicles while a JCP&L crew repaired a utility pole. Pictures show a crane being used to lift one of the vehicles.

The truck, which has "U.S. Lumber" written on the door, was also damaged with part of its side torn away and exposing parts of the engine.

The Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad told Patch no one was inside any of the parked vehicles. The truck driver was not injured.

Point Pleasant Beach police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about how many vehicles were struck and if anyone was charged.

