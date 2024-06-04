New summer headache for Long Branch, NJ: Illegal ‘pop up’ parties

☑️ A party has been promoted on social media for Saturday night in Long Branch

☑️ The city has issued cease-and-desist orders to three promoters

☑️ 5,000 people descended on Long Branch in May 2022 for a pop-up party

LONG BRANCH — A Jersey Shore town is taking a tough stance against an unauthorized pop-up party being promoted on social media for Saturday.

After large crowds of teens gathered in Ocean City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood during Memorial Day weekend, Long Branch will increase its police presence for an event that could materialize Saturday.

Long Branch police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said they have identified and already issued cease-and-desist letters to three event organizers. The city also said that these events are illegal.

“The city will not tolerate these unsanctioned pop-up parties," Mayor John Pallone said in a written statement. "The city will hold any and all organizers and participants civilly and criminally accountable."

Ready to act

Pallone also said he has authorized the city's Office of Public Safety and Office of Emergency Management to use all resources available from the state, county and local partnerships to ensure the safety of residents. Parking rules will be strictly enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed. All bags and coolers will be checked before entering the beach.

If the parties materialize, the Democratic official said he could declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew.

Long Branch was the first shore town to experience a large pop-up party in May 2022 with nearly 5,000 revelers at Pier Village resulting in 15 arrests. Police in tactical gear tried to break up the crowd throwing bottles and rocks with flash bangs.

Future parties were stopped after a judge issued a warning that future pop-up parties without a permit were illegal.

