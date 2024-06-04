PERTH AMBOY — A dog is dead and a city resident is in custody following a noise complaint Saturday night.

According to Perth Amboy police, the 60-year-old man on Paderewski Avenue and his dog — pit bull-mastiff mix — were being aggressive when police responded to a call about loud music at around 9 p.m.

From his fenced-in yard, the man ordered his dog to attack the officers, police said. The dog charged one of the officers and bit him after knocking him to the ground, police said.

According to police, officers repeatedly told the resident to control his dog but the man refused. At that point, police said, "both officers discharged their weapons in self-defense."

The dog was struck once, but the resident grabbed the dog and took it inside, police said. Cops say the man barricaded himself inside his home for 90 minutes, ignoring the dog's need for medical care.

Eventually, the man opened his door and he was taken into custody. Efforts were made to save the dog's life, but it passed away Sunday morning.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct. Cops say that additional charges for animal cruelty are being considered.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to police for the name of the defendant.

"The officers involved were treated at the hospital for their injuries and have since been released," says a Facebook post by the police department.

