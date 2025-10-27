⚡Perth Amboy firefighters battled a blaze possibly sparked by lithium-ion batteries

⚡Investigators say improper storage of lithium batteries may have fueled the fire

⚡Officials urge residents to use only certified batteries and proper chargers

PERTH AMBOY — Lithium-ion battery packs and batteries could be to blame for a Saturday morning fire.

The fire under the rear deck of the home on Wagner Avenue was reported around 8 a.m., according to the Perth Amboy Fire Department. A passerby noticed the flames and used a garden hose to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

After the flames were extinguished, Lithium-Ion battery packs and batteries were found stored under the deck, where investigators believe the fire started. A hazardous materials team was called to remove the batteries.

Lithium batteries found at a Perth Amboy house after a fire 10/25/25 (Perth Amboy Fire Department)

Fire officials issue a warning about lithium battery safety

The residents were able to get out of the house. No firefighters were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials urged residents to always use lithium batteries that are certified, to properly store them and to use the charger and batteries that come with a device.

Lithium batteries should always be stored away from outside elements as rain and temperatures can short them.

