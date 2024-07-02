⚫ A parent can't knowingly let their child stay out past curfew, an ordinance says

⚫ The teen's guardian is who would have to pay to the price

⚫ "Hanging around" counts as loitering

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This Ocean County borough is taking its 10 p.m. curfew seriously, starting now.

Ahead of July 4, the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is warning residents on Facebook that it'll be enforcing several ordinances regarding the "ongoing issue of unaccompanied juveniles in town."

And it's the juveniles' parents who may have to pay the price.

"Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in incidents involving young people late at night, raising concerns among parents and residents alike," Mayor Douglas Vitale told New Jersey 101.5 in an emailed statement.

Police noted that the borough's rules say it's unlawful for parents or guardians to allow a minor to "loiter" between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

If a minor is arrested or taken into custody and it's determined that an adult knowingly permitted the minor to be out unsupervised, the adult can be hit with a $2,000 fine, the ordinance says.

"This curfew is a proactive measure aimed at reducing the incidence of late-night incidents involving our youth, enhancing public safety, and promoting a more secure environment for everyone," Vitale said. "We believe that by ensuring our young residents are home at a reasonable hour, we can better protect them from potential harm and foster a healthier community atmosphere."

What is loitering?

If minors are just "hanging around" after curfew, they can get in trouble with the police in Point Pleasant Beach.

The ordinance mentions that youth should not cause any disturbances or make offensive remarks, but it also targets teens who are "loafing or walking about aimlessly without purpose," or sitting or standing on the rails of the boardwalk.

A similar crackdown, with lesser fines, was recently announced in Margate, targeting teens who do not accept commands from officers during curfew hours.

Since Memorial Day Weekend, shore towns and fairs in the state have been plagued by rowdy teenager behavior — from minor disturbances to acts of violence.

