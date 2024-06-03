Finger pointing over shore chaos — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Trenton-Mercer Airport Trenton-Mercer Airport (Mercer County) loading...

EWING — Trenton-Mercer Airport will be busier than normal for two weeks as it hosts military training.

The exercise, described by them as "routine realistic," begins Monday at the county-owned airport in the West Trenton section of Ewing. Activity will take place both on the ground and in the air, according to a statement from the county.

Additional aircraft including rotary wing aircraft will be included in the training which could last into the evening.

UFC 302 Mixed Martial Arts AP loading...

The verdict is in: UFC fans still love Donald Trump.

The former president, fresh from his conviction in New York court on 34 felony counts, appeared Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, where he sat cageside for a UFC 302 fight.

Boardwalks Rowdy Teens Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd, left, speaks with New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J., Friday, May 31, 2024 shortly before Platkin blamed the city of Wildwood, N.J., for not assigning enough police officers to patrol its boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend when crowds of rowdy teens and young adults overwhelmed the city's capability to respond to disturbances, forcing the boardwalk to be shut down overnight on Sunday, May 26. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

WILDWOOD — Municipal officials in this resort city are firing back at the state's top law enforcement official, who seemingly blamed the local government for a raucous Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities here were forced to declare a local state of emergency to close the boardwalk after unruly teens descended on the Shore community and flouted the city's 10 p.m. curfew.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin blamed the municipality for not employing enough police officers to handle crowds during the busy summer season.

Boardwalks Rowdy Teens A group of young people walk peacefully along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J., Friday, May 31, 2024. On Friday, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin blamed the city of Wildwood, N.J., for not assigning enough police officers to patrol its boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend when crowds of rowdy teens and young adults overwhelmed the city's capability to respond to disturbances, forcing the boardwalk to be shut down overnight on Sunday, May 26. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — New Jersey's attorney general on Friday blamed a Jersey Shore town for not having enough police officers patrolling its boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend, when the force was overwhelmed and the city temporarily closed the walkway.

Matthew Platkin said Wildwood did not have enough police officers assigned to its boardwalk on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, when the city says it was swamped with calls for help to respond to incidents of rowdy teens and young adults creating disturbances.

Pres. Grover Cleveland (inset) historic Princeton home for sale (Sothebysrealty, Library of Congress) Pres. Grover Cleveland (inset) historic Princeton home for sale (Sothebysrealty, Library of Congress) loading...

PRINCETON — A piece of history updated for modern luxury has been listed in Princeton — the mansion of former President Grover Cleveland.

The Sotheby’s Realty listing details the “award-winning restoration of 'Westland',” as dubbed by the Caldwell native-turned U.S. President.

Cleveland moved from NJ to New York as a child — where he rose to political fame and even served as NY Governor.

