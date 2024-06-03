Finger pointing over shore chaos — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ This could be alarming: 'Realistic' military training at airport
EWING — Trenton-Mercer Airport will be busier than normal for two weeks as it hosts military training.
The exercise, described by them as "routine realistic," begins Monday at the county-owned airport in the West Trenton section of Ewing. Activity will take place both on the ground and in the air, according to a statement from the county.
Additional aircraft including rotary wing aircraft will be included in the training which could last into the evening.
⬛ Just after conviction, Trump gets huge applause at NJ sporting event
The verdict is in: UFC fans still love Donald Trump.
The former president, fresh from his conviction in New York court on 34 felony counts, appeared Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, where he sat cageside for a UFC 302 fight.
⬛ Blame game : NJ city and state spar over 'disobedient' teens
WILDWOOD — Municipal officials in this resort city are firing back at the state's top law enforcement official, who seemingly blamed the local government for a raucous Memorial Day weekend.
Authorities here were forced to declare a local state of emergency to close the boardwalk after unruly teens descended on the Shore community and flouted the city's 10 p.m. curfew.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin blamed the municipality for not employing enough police officers to handle crowds during the busy summer season.
⬛ Teens gone wild: NJ attorney general says it’s shore town’s fault
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — New Jersey's attorney general on Friday blamed a Jersey Shore town for not having enough police officers patrolling its boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend, when the force was overwhelmed and the city temporarily closed the walkway.
Matthew Platkin said Wildwood did not have enough police officers assigned to its boardwalk on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, when the city says it was swamped with calls for help to respond to incidents of rowdy teens and young adults creating disturbances.
⬛ Stunning, historic NJ home of former U.S. president up for sale
PRINCETON — A piece of history updated for modern luxury has been listed in Princeton — the mansion of former President Grover Cleveland.
The Sotheby’s Realty listing details the “award-winning restoration of 'Westland',” as dubbed by the Caldwell native-turned U.S. President.
Cleveland moved from NJ to New York as a child — where he rose to political fame and even served as NY Governor.
SEE: Stunning, historic NJ home of President Cleveland
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
How to spot a Benny or Shoobie at the NJ Shore
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.