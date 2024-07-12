Air Rage! Crazed passenger on flight to NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years, declaring: “I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job.”

Early on, he made one notable flub when he bobbled a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris. But for an hour he largely held his own under intense questioning, eschewing any suggestion that he was in decline, no longer capable of leading the nation and too old to serve another term.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury was told Thursday it will begin deliberating criminal charges against Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial on Friday after hearing instructions on the law.

Judge Sidney H. Stein began after 4 p.m. to read the instructions to jurors who heard and viewed evidence over two months before listening to a week of closing arguments in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the Democrat accepted nearly $150,000 in gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from three New Jersey businessmen from 2018 to 2022 to corruptly abuse his power as a senator to their benefit.

Law enforcement is encouraging families to keep a close eye on how children are spending their screen time.

This past school year, 11 people from Atlantic County were charged by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material. Three of the suspects were charged as juveniles.

The disturbing truth is that the current season is a predator's ideal situation because children are more likely to be unsupervised, officials said.

ROSELLE — The embattled police chief of this Union County borough has lost his job after being accused of using homophobic slurs at work.

Stacey Williams, the now-former police chief of Roselle, was terminated at Wednesday's council meeting. He took the job three years ago in July 2021.

After 31 years as a police officer, Williams was suspended without pay last August. He made $210,800 a year, according to pension records.

A passenger on board a Newark-bound flight from Miami became "aggressive and disruptive" and was removed during an unexpected landing in Orlando Tuesday.

The airline said the woman on board United Flight 762 was met by Orlando police and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police told New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday morning the woman had not been charged and did not disclose her identity.

