10+ recent child porn arrests have NJ officials warning parents this summer

Law enforcement is encouraging families to keep a close eye on how children are spending their screen time.

This past school year, 11 people from Atlantic County were charged by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material. Three of the suspects were charged as juveniles.

The disturbing truth is that the current season is a predator's ideal situation because children are more likely to be unsupervised, officials said.

Combined with children’s year-round “dopamine dependence” from an online platform, the fight against the threat is far from over. Experts have pointed out that a child in second grade can spend 10 hours a day on a device connected online.

Where are the predators looking

A State Police investigator once told New Jersey 101.5 that parents know what apps their children are using.

“What [predators will] do is they’ll meet someone on Minecraft or one of these other platforms and then start to groom them," he said. "What they’ll do is they’ll give them compliments, they’ll give them ‘likes,’ they’ll give them that sort of self-esteem boost."

From there, conversations could take a turn for the worse.

Some apps or websites to use extra caution include:

— Snapchat

— Tinder

— WhatsApp

— Hide It Pro

— Private Photo Vault

Recent arrests in Atlantic County

Edward Riley, 32, of Hammonton

Second-degree distribution and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Francis Weber, 32, of Ventnor City

Third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

John Marco, 20, of Atlantic City

Third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Matthew Brown, 36, of Absecon

Second-degree distribution and second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Raul Ronda, 40, of Absecon

Second-degree distribution and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Roger Tees, 74, of Somers Point

Second-degree distribution and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Stephen Alarcon, 35, of Mays Landing

Third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

Zachary Lee, 24, of Galloway

Second-degree distribution and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

