How disgusting fake doctor raped patients — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Monmouth County to hold distracted driving enforcement
HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP — Another high visibility enforcement detail is coming to Monmouth County Thursday, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department. The goal of the countywide crackdown is to catch distracted drives in the act.
For the Holmdel area specifically, Highway 34 will see more patrols out from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
⬛ White House agrees to board to mediate rail labor dispute
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit and a union representing its rail engineers will have more time try work out a labor dispute under an executive order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday.
The White House said in a statement that the president authorized the creation of a Presidential Emergency Board aimed at helping the state's transit agency and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen resolve disputes over a labor agreement.
The president's action was required under law because one of the parties requested it, according to the White House. The announcement heads off the potential for a strike for now.
⬛ NY men face burglary charges for car break-ins at NJ parks
A pair of New York City men have been accused of a series of car burglaries at two park areas, roughly 20 miles apart in New Jersey.
The arrests of 28-year-old Jose Cabanzo-Pena and 32-year-old Luis Eduardo Pena-Garzon, both of Queens, involved police in Bernards Township and Hillsborough, as well as the office of Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.
⬛ Former President Trump coming to NJ this weekend for fundraiser
DEAL — Former President Donald Trump is reportedly heading to the Jersey Shore this weekend for a fundraiser in the Deal area, according to the Asbury Park Press. The report said the invite was sent out over the last few weeks.
Donors wanting to be face-to-face with the 45th president at Saturday’s Monmouth County event will have to hand over some serious cash.
The invitation says anyone who hands over at least $3,300 per person will have access to a reception with the former president, according to the Asbury Park Press.
⬛ Fake NJ doctor raped patients with help from his wife
OLD BRIDGE — A husband and wife from Middlesex County have both been sentenced for luring women to fake doctor appointments to sexually assault them.
Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 67, of Old Bridge was sentenced in Superior Court earlier this month to 10 years in state prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Sibaja-Bolanos must serve 8.5 years before he is eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.
