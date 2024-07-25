How disgusting fake doctor raped patients — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP — Another high visibility enforcement detail is coming to Monmouth County Thursday, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department. The goal of the countywide crackdown is to catch distracted drives in the act.

For the Holmdel area specifically, Highway 34 will see more patrols out from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Governor Phil Murphy announces that construction will begin at four New Jersey train stations as a result of a renewed partnership between NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak at the New Brunswick Train Station on October 15, 2019. (Edwin J. Torres/ Governor’s Office) Governor Phil Murphy announces that construction will begin at four New Jersey train stations as a result of a renewed partnership between NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak at the New Brunswick Train Station on October 15, 2019. (Edwin J. Torres/ Governor’s Office) loading...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit and a union representing its rail engineers will have more time try work out a labor dispute under an executive order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement that the president authorized the creation of a Presidential Emergency Board aimed at helping the state's transit agency and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen resolve disputes over a labor agreement.

The president's action was required under law because one of the parties requested it, according to the White House. The announcement heads off the potential for a strike for now.

Luis Eduardo Pena-Garzon (left), Jose Cabanzo-Pena (right) (SCPO) NY men accused of break ins at parked cars in NJ (Google Maps, SCPO, Canva) NY men accused of break ins at parked cars in NJ (Google Maps, SCPO, Canva) loading...

A pair of New York City men have been accused of a series of car burglaries at two park areas, roughly 20 miles apart in New Jersey.

The arrests of 28-year-old Jose Cabanzo-Pena and 32-year-old Luis Eduardo Pena-Garzon, both of Queens, involved police in Bernards Township and Hillsborough, as well as the office of Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Donald Trump And J.D. Vance Hold First Joint Campaign Rally After The RNC Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

DEAL — Former President Donald Trump is reportedly heading to the Jersey Shore this weekend for a fundraiser in the Deal area, according to the Asbury Park Press. The report said the invite was sent out over the last few weeks.

Donors wanting to be face-to-face with the 45th president at Saturday’s Monmouth County event will have to hand over some serious cash.

The invitation says anyone who hands over at least $3,300 per person will have access to a reception with the former president, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos (Old Bridge police/Canva) Orger Sibaja-Bolanos (Old Bridge police/Canva) loading...

OLD BRIDGE — A husband and wife from Middlesex County have both been sentenced for luring women to fake doctor appointments to sexually assault them.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 67, of Old Bridge was sentenced in Superior Court earlier this month to 10 years in state prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Sibaja-Bolanos must serve 8.5 years before he is eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Why Jersey Shore locals must embrace the Benny's and Shoobie's of New Jersey Five reasons why the Jersey Shore wouldn't be the same without them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

One of NJ's coolest attractions that's impossible to see Forced to close due to the pandemic, this awesome attraction made a comeback in the fall of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.