Monmouth County to hold distracted driving enforcement

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP — Another high visibility enforcement detail is coming to Monmouth County Thursday, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department. The goal of the countywide crackdown is to catch distracted drives in the act.

For the Holmdel area specifically, Highway 34 will see more patrols out from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The police department says this is in response to a “staggering rise” in New Jersey traffic deaths, with hopes to change people’s behavior while behind the wheel.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey has seen just under 350 deaths this year, according to the police department’s Facebook post. Monmouth County alone is responsible for 29 of those deaths. “This increase shows the need for not only this detail, but future details as well,” the department said on Facebook.

Distracted driving can come in many forms, including texting, eating, fixing the navigation system and more, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They say this unsafe driving can be compared to traveling the distance of a football field with eyes closed at a speed of 55 mph.

