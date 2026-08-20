If you think of a Hallmark movie being set in New Jersey, Cape May might be the first town you think of, but it's not the only Hallmark town in New Jersey.

Cape May Could Be The Setting For A Hallmark Movie

If you want to vote to try to help Cape May win a contest to be the location for an upcoming Hallmark movie, get your votes in now at The Merriest Christmas Towns Contest website.

I started to think of all the other towns in New Jersey that would also make a great location for a Hallmark movie.

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When Michele and I brought it up on the show this week, you guys jumped right in with some great answers.

The Towns New Jersey Residents Think Could Be Hallmark Towns

For me, the first town that came to mind was Spring Lake in Monmouth County. It has a gorgeous downtown, a beautiful lake, and, of course, the stunning beach. There is nothing more romantic than that.

Read More: The Jersey Shore Town That Holds The Most Summer Memories

The phone lines lit up with the names of towns in the Garden State that would be a perfect setting for a Hallmark movie.

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I dug through your responses, and put together a list of the top 3 New Jersey towns that would be a perfect place to make a Hallmark movie.

The Top 3 NJ Towns (Not Counting Cape May) That Could Be In A Hallmark Movie

#3 Smithville - It's almost as if Smithville was created after watching a Hallmark movie.

#2 Lambertville - Another New Jersey town with enough charm to spark the romance needed for one of these movies.

#1 Spring Lake - I was glad so many of you agreed that Spring Lake's quaint, beautiful charm should be celebrated in a Hallmark movie.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce