Just late last night I posted my Stay NJ story on Facebook, and the comments came in fast, and they all said roughly the same thing. "$30.80!" wrote one reader. "Mine was $28.14. True story. Boy, makes it worth staying," wrote another, only half joking. Someone else got "a whole big $37.50," and wasn't shy about how unimpressed they were. One reader summed up the math bluntly: they got about a third of what they received last year. Another just wrote, "the stamp cost more." I thought, I need to look more into this and give you a fast follow up story.

Underneath all of it, the same word kept showing up, over and over: half. So many of you were saying it that I went back to check, because that's not a small number of people to all be wrong about the same thing.

You weren't wrong.

What actually happened

Back in July, NJMoneyHelp.com reported that the state's FY2027 Appropriations Act, signed June 30, quietly cut the second half of this year's Stay NJ benefit in half. Here's the actual mechanism, and it's worth spelling out plainly because it's confusing by design. If your February and May checks were $200 each, the total combined amount left for the rest of the year didn't stay at $200 per quarter. It got cut to $200 total, split between August and November, meaning $100 in August and $100 in November instead of $200 each. That's not a rounding issue or a processing error. It's the new law.

The bigger number tells the same story. Stay NJ originally promised a maximum annual benefit of $6,500. Under this change, nobody is getting that this year. The real maximum for the 2024 benefit year is now $4,875.

And next year looks different too

This isn't a one-time adjustment tied only to this benefit year. Starting with the 2025 benefit year, payments beginning in February 2027, the income cap for Stay NJ drops from $500,000 to $200,000. Seniors earning $100,000 or less would still be eligible for the full benefit. Anyone earning more than that will see their benefit reduced further.

So if your check felt light, it wasn't your imagination

I know some of you were counting on that August installment landing where the earlier ones did. It didn't, and now you know exactly why. This wasn't a mistake in your mailbox. It was a mistake, if you want to call it that, written into the state budget back in June, and most people are only finding out about it now, the same way you did, by opening an envelope and doing the math themselves.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





