We were talking on the show this week about New York City's new pilot program that's putting new public bathrooms around the city, but these bathrooms come with a 10-minute timer. Once your time is up, the door automatically opens, and you need to be on your way.

We all know the struggle to find a clean bathroom when you're out and about. Those moments when you're on the road, and you're looking for a place to stop, and you're just hoping the bathroom is decent.

Well, it turns out New Jersey has a bathroom that gets it right.

New Jersey's Top Rated Public Restroom

A new study found the best public restrooms in America, and one spot in New Jersey has come out on top! According to a study by American River Wellness, the best public restrooms in each state were voted on by thousands of drivers, and this New Jersey service area restroom was found to be the best.

The Clara Barton Service Area - New Jersey Turnpike (Southbound, Exit 1)

This Southbound New Jersey Turnpike Service Area Plaza is located near mile marker 5 on the New Jersey Turnpike and is considered to have the best public restroom in the state.

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Best Restroom Ranked By Drivers

The original Clara Barton Service Area was torn down in 2023 to make way for this new facility opening in 2024.

The bathroom is considered the best public restroom in New Jersey.

While you're there at the Clara Barton Service Area, you can also pick up some Chick-fil-A, Dunkin', Auntie Anne’s, or Burger King before filling up at the pump, which is open 24/7.

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant