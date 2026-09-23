If you thought New Jersey residents were among America's top complainers, a study says you are mistaken.

New Jersey Is Not America's Complaining Capital

No one is saying there aren't plenty of things to complain about in the Garden State. We probably have more to moan about than most states, but a recent study says we don't complain nearly as much as other states.

The study was reported at Preply, and ranked each state for its level of complaining, and you have to dig pretty deep on the list to find the Garden State.

Photo by Obie Fernandez on Unsplash Photo by Obie Fernandez on Unsplash

New Jersey residents will be happy to hear that when all the numbers were crunched and the rankings locked in, New Jersey was named the state that complains the 16th most in the country, and that's a lot better tan most of us thought we'd do.

Which State Complains More Than Any Other?

The study says if you like complaining, you should pack your bags and head to Mississippi, where they own a 99.77 score out of 100 for complaining. That's the top number in the country.

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The score for New Jersey was 90.34, leaving quite a bit of breathing room between the Garden State and the top complainers in America.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

And, if complaining is not your thing at all, you should consider spending some quality time in Georgia, where their 80.65 score makes them the state that complains the least.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise