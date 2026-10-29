Look Ma! They named a sandwich after me!

Growing up in Union City, there was a sandwich I loved which we called the "Union City Sub"

It was prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and red roasted peppers on a semolina Italian roll or long bread.

So when Chef Umberto Turelli of Cooking for a Cause called me one night asking what my favorite sandwich was he not only presented it for me, but took it to another level!

Created Using Canva (Townsquare Media) Created Using Canva (Townsquare Media)

The "Trev" contains toasted Ciabatta/Semolina, Bel Paese & Nduja Calabrese spread, roasted peppers, torn fresh Buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma draped loose, arugula , and Balsamic Glaze.

It's delicious! It's available at A & F Italian Specialties Market, and I highly recommend it!

Photo by Steve Trevelise

Chef Umberto Turelli is a restaurateur, entrepreneur, food influencer, and philanthropist at the Jersey Shore. He hosts YouTube’s What’s Cookin’ Jersey Shore and founded Cookin’ for the Cause, a non-profit that benefits local charities.

Cooking For a Cause will be presenting "An Evening Of Music and Mangia on November 22 at the Park Pavillion above the Sawmill in Seaside Park with music from Arminio, and comedy from Jeff Norris and Gemini

Get your tickets here!

Cooking for a Cause presents an evening of Music and Mangia Cooking for a Cause presents an evening of Music and Mangia

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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