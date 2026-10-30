Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Marina Nezhinkay, Zolnierek Marina Nezhinkay, Zolnierek

⚖️ An ex-Westfield High School teacher is sentenced to 105 months in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material.

📱 Investigators recovered more than 100 images and 75 videos from Matthew Ozol’s electronic devices.

🔒 The Jersey City man will also serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $10,000 to a victim.

NEWARK — A 41-year-old Hudson County man who worked as a teacher in Union County has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

In February, Matthew Ozol, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to possessing child pornography. He received his 105 month term from federal Judge Evelyn Padin.

Ozol worked at Westfield High School from September 2014 until his resignation in June 2022, based on a Patch report his first year on the job.

Law enforcement said starting that same year, Ozol sent and received text messages on encrypted apps, including in a chat group called “Baby Rapist,” expressing a desire to sexually abuse children.

Items seized from Ozol at the time of his arrest on Aug.5, 2025, included an iPhone, a laptop, a USB storage device and an external hard drive.

More than 100 images and 75 videos of child pornography were recovered from Ozol’s electronic devices, many involving the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

In addition to the prison term, Padin sentenced Ozol to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $10,000 to a victim of his offense, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Vehicles involved in a crash on Amwell Road in Hillsborough Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 (Lauren Due) Vehicles involved in a crash on Amwell Road in Hillsborough Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

🚨A Nissan SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles, police say

🚨A girl and multiple drivers went to hospitals.

🚨One of the vehicles involved was a school transport van

HILLSBOROUGH — Two drivers, a school transport van driver and a young girl were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near a Somerset County high school Thursday morning.

A Nissan SUV heading east on Amwell Road (County Road 514) around 7:50 a.m. crossed the yellow line into the westbound lanes, where it struck a Ford SUV and Dodge minivan, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

The drivers of the Nissan and Ford SUVs were taken to hospitals for treatment. The Nissan driver was airlifted by medical helicopter.

The driver of the Dodge minivan and a girl were also hospitalized. McDonald did not disclose the school district or the identities of those involved in the crash.

The minivan appears to display the logo of a preschool or daycare facility.

A video posted on Facebook shows a dark-colored van with heavy front-end damage and a missing tire after being struck on the driver's side. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Witnesses told CBS New York that a girl estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old and the driver were removed from the van. A man who appeared to be severely injured was inside the Nissan and was airlifted from the scene.

Hamilton Township police (Mercer County) arrested a Trenton man on a stolen dirt bike after 200 ATVs, dirt bikes, and e-bikes descended onto an area, causing property damage (Hamilton Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva) Hamilton Township police (Mercer County) arrested a Trenton man on a stolen dirt bike after 200 ATVs, dirt bikes, and e-bikes descended onto an area, causing property damage (Hamilton Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva)

🚨 A massive swarm of 200 e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs blocked a Hamilton Township roadway.

🏍️ A Trenton man allegedly tried to escape police on a stolen dirt bike — but crashed and ran.

⚖️ The 27-year-old faces multiple criminal charges and 10 motor vehicle summonses.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a Trenton man after a group of 200 e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs swarmed a roadway in a Mercer County town, damaging property.

On October 25, Hamilton Township police responded to the area of Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue, where the massive group of bikes and ATVs blocked the road, operating off-road and causing property damage.

When police arrived, they found Tyshawn Turner, 27, attempting to flee on a dirt bike.

He didn’t get far. Turner fell off the bike and tried to run on foot, but was caught a short time later, according to a released statement from the Hamilton Police Division.

It turns out the dirt bike had been stolen, so Turner was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

Turner was also issued 10 motor vehicle summonses for operation of an ATV on a public roadway, unregistered ATV, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed driver (motorcycle endorsement), driving while suspended, operating a motorcycle without a helmet, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

Turner was processed at Hamilton Police Headquarters and subsequently transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

Police did not say if any other riders were charged.

A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration) A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration)

🗳️ A 19-year-old noncitizen remained on NJ’s voter rolls nearly a week after her registration error became public.

🚗 MVC records show citizenship and registration boxes were selected, but who selected them remains disputed.

📋 Records confirm she has never voted. Her father says officials told them to request removal in person.

A Monmouth County teenager who isn’t a U.S. citizen remained on New Jersey’s voter rolls nearly a week after publicly revealing she had received a mail-in ballot. Ilaria Giugliano, 19, visited the Freehold Motor Vehicle Commission office for a driver’s license in September 2024. Her voter registration became active when she turned 18 the following year, according to the New Jersey Globe. Records confirm she has never voted.

MVC records show boxes indicating U.S. citizenship and requesting voter registration were selected during the transaction. Her father, Giuseppe Barone, disputes that his daughter selected them, saying she presented her green card. Who actually checked the boxes remains unclear. Barone says county officials instructed them to appear in person Friday to remove her registration. Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s office disputed the account, declined further details citing privacy and defended its response to registration errors.

A NY Waterway ferry crossing the Hudson River in 2020 (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) A NY Waterway ferry crossing the Hudson River in 2020 (

🚢 Monmouth County says riders—not NY Waterway—reported a heavy cabinet door falling into a ferry hallway.

⚠️ The incident follows a pier collision, persistent delays and a petition signed by 500 concerned commuters.

⏳ The county has given NY Waterway 30 days beginning Nov. 1 to improve operations or risk losing the Belford route.

A falling ferry door has intensified the showdown between Monmouth County and NY Waterway. County officials tell the Asbury Park Press they learned from passengers that a heavy wooden cabinet door fell into a hallway during an Oct. 22 trip. Nobody was hurt, but the failure to report the incident angered officials who had demanded better communication from the company. A passenger told the Press that crew members put the door back with tape.

NY Waterway says the door was secured and posed no safety threat. But the incident adds to scrutiny following an Oct. 6 pier collision that shattered windows, persistent delays and a commuter petition raising safety concerns. County officials have given the company 30 days beginning Nov. 1 to address problems or risk losing the Belford-to-Manhattan route, which carries about 1,100 passengers daily. The county says it will pursue legal options if the operator fails to meet its contractual obligations.

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