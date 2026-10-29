The Rockefeller Christmas Tree: A holiday tradition that never gets old

There are certain Christmas traditions that never get old.For me, one of them is a trip into New York City to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

As a kid, I remember walking into Rockefeller Center and seeing that massive tree towering over the skating rink and surrounded by all the beautiful holiday decorations. It was almost breathtaking.

I remember looking up at that enormous, beautifully decorated real tree and thinking, “How did they do that?” I probably asked that question more than once. To me, it was the biggest Christmas tree in the world.

And you know what? Even after all these years, I still feel that same sense of wonder when I see it.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

I've made that trip many times as an adult, and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree still represents everything I love about the Christmas season.

It's the lights, the music, the skating rink, the decorations and, of course, that magnificent tree sitting right in the middle of it all, but some of my favorite Rockefeller Center memories have nothing to do with the tree itself.

My mother started a tradition of taking my nieces and nephew into New York City to see the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall when they were kids.

I would rent a limo, pick everyone up and take them into the city. We'd have lunch or dinner, see the Christmas show and, of course, make the mandatory stop at Rockefeller Center to see the tree.

Mom is gone now. The kids are all grown up, but those Christmas memories remain.

That's the magic of traditions. Sometimes you don't realize how special they are until years later, when you look back and realize those were some of the moments you'll remember forever.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

I've even had the opportunity to experience the Rockefeller tree from a completely different perspective.

My friends from Holiday Express were guests on NBC's television broadcast of the tree lighting one year, and I was there for the show.

I somehow managed to sneak into a director's chair and got to see the whole production unfold from behind the scenes. It was cold, really cold, but it was also pretty incredible.

Now another Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is getting ready to make its journey into New York City. The 2026 tree is a spectacular 76-foot Norway spruce coming from West Edmeston, New York.

It's approximately 75 years old, weighs about 11 tons and will travel by truck to Manhattan. The tree is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Center on November 7. Think about that for a second, a 76-foot Christmas tree coming down the highway.

Once it reaches Rockefeller Center, the transformation begins. More than 50,000 multicolored LED lights will be placed on approximately five miles of wire. At the very top will be that spectacular Swarovski star, weighing about 900 pounds and covered with three million crystals.

That's a lot of Christmas.

The tradition itself goes all the way back to 1931, when construction workers building Rockefeller Center put up a Christmas tree decorated with handmade garlands. The first formal tree-lighting ceremony followed in 1933, and the tradition has continued for generations.

The 2026 tree will officially be illuminated on Wednesday, December 2, during the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The celebration will be broadcast on NBC.

But here's another part of the story I really love, when the Christmas season is over, the tree isn't simply thrown away. It will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it will be milled and turned into lumber to help build homes.

So even after the lights come down and the Christmas decorations are packed away, the tree gets another life and continues to give, that's pretty special.

Theo Wargo, Getty Image

There is just something about Christmas in New York City.

The decorated storefronts. The holiday music drifting through the crisp December air.

The Salvation Army Santas ringing their bells. The occasional smell of roasted chestnuts coming from a street corner—although, for the record, we never seemed to buy any of those chestnuts!

Even the normally gruff New Yorkers seem to have a little more Christmas spirit. People smile a little more.

They're in a better mood. And when you arrive at Rockefeller Center, with the skating rink, the decorations, the music and that magnificent tree rising above it all, it's pretty hard not to feel the Christmas spirit.

And maybe that's why this tree has meant so much to so many people for so many years, it's not just a tree, it's a memory, t's a family tradition. It's a first trip into New York as a child.

It's taking your own kids, or nieces and nephews to see it. It's a date, a family outing, a night with friends or simply standing there by yourself and looking up at something that somehow makes you feel like a kid again.

That's what Christmas traditions are really about.

The years change. The people change. The kids grow up. Some of the people we love aren't with us anymore, but the memories remain.

And every year, when that giant Christmas tree lights up Rockefeller Center, millions of people get to make a few new memories of their own.

That's the magic of Christmas in New York, and that's why, to me, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will always be one of the best holiday traditions there is.

Merry Christmas!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

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