There’s an important development in the battle over parental rights in New Jersey schools.

New Jersey Attorney Ron Berutti and his law firm Murray-Nolan Berutti have scored a significant, although preliminary, court victory in their challenge to state policies involving so-called trans-identifying kids and what schools are required to tell their parents.

A New Jersey court has granted the firm’s request for a temporary restraining order against the state. That does not decide the entire case, but it represents an important early victory for the parents challenging these policies.

At the heart of this fight is a pretty fundamental question: Who has the primary responsibility for raising a child, the parents or the government? If you have an ounce of common sense, you know it is clearly the parents. Democrats have tried for years to put up obstacles for parents. They have succeeded in convincing many that a child could be born in the wrong body, so it makes sense to stop parents from blocking a transition. That is completely nuts. Biology and chromosomes tell us that boys are in fact boys and girls are girls. Nope, you can't change that. The left knows that parents are the best protectors of their kids, so they want to hide the grooming and social transitioning for as long as possible. Now the courts seem to be coming around to hopefully end this destructive and evil process.

New Jersey’s controversial approach to gender identity in schools has allowed policies under which school personnel may use a different name, pronouns, or gender identity for a student at school without affirmatively notifying that child’s parents. Berutti and the parents he represents argue that government schools cannot simply cut parents out of decisions this significant in the lives of their minor children.

Earlier this year, Berutti filed a federal lawsuit, Lema v. Davenport, challenging policies involving several New Jersey school districts, including Hackensack, Newark, Burlington Township, North Hunterdon-Voorhees and Bethlehem Township. The lawsuit argues that these policies violate parents’ constitutional rights to direct the upbringing and care of their children.

Ron joined me this morning to explain what the court just did, what this temporary restraining order actually prevents the state from doing, and where this potentially landmark parental-rights case goes from here. If you have been a victim of NJ's egregious assault on parental rights and child safety, please email Ron ron@mnblawfirm,com.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈