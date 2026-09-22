New Jersey has hunger pains, here’s what they crave and why

I thought I was the only hungry person in New Jersey. It turns out I’m one of many in the Garden State.

Americans are hungry, too, but not always because it’s mealtime. A new survey from Trimi Health suggests that people are spending more money to satisfy food cravings, even when their refrigerators are already well stocked.

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What triggers our cravings?

According to the survey, 24% of Americans say stress is a major reason they crave certain foods. Another 22% point to boredom.

I can relate to both.

Sitting around with nothing to do can make you reach for a snack, even when plenty of healthier choices are available. Stress-related cravings can be especially powerful because food offers temporary comfort after a difficult day or experience.

The craving becomes a kind of short-term “medicine.” I’ve been there more times than I care to remember.

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So, what food do New Jerseyans crave?

According to the survey, the answer is the bagel.

I’ll agree with that in the morning on the way to work, or on a Saturday or

Sunday when I’m relaxing at home. But if you ask me, the true holy grail of New Jersey food is pizza, and in New Jersey, it better be good.

Pizza was the food Americans found hardest to resist, ranking first at 29%.

Potato chips followed at 27%, chocolate at 25% and ice cream at 21%.

Honestly, that sounds like a tasty party.

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People will go far for a craving

More than one in four Americans, 27%, say they have traveled to another city or state to satisfy a craving.

I’ve driven 50 miles for something I really wanted, but that’s probably my limit.

Traveling to another state? That’s serious dedication.

According to the survey, one in 25 people have even booked a flight specifically to get a particular food. I’d like to meet those people and maybe ask what they ordered.

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The next time you have a craving, take a moment to think about what may be triggering it. Is it stress? Boredom? Habit? Before declaring that “there’s nothing to eat,” check the kitchen and see whether you can make something with what you already have.

Cravings may be temporary, but they can also become expensive. Still, we’re from New Jersey. We can handle it.

Read more about the survey from Trimi Health; The No.1 Food Craving in Every State | Trimi Health

Great healthy Italian comfort food option Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia