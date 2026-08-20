💸 New Jersey's state health plan for active school employees is facing a staggering 34.4% premium increase in 2027.

🏫 The panel responsible for setting rates deadlocked Wednesday, leaving teachers and school districts with no resolution.

⚠️ Rising medical and prescription costs have put the school health plan under severe financial pressure.

New Jersey teachers heading back to their classrooms for a new school year still don't know exactly what their health insurance will cost them next year.

They do know this: It could get a whole lot more expensive.

The state actuary is recommending a staggering 34.4% increase in health insurance premiums for active employees enrolled in the School Employees' Health Benefits Program in 2027.

And after a meeting Wednesday that was supposed to provide some clarity, teachers and school districts remain in limbo.

NJ teacher health insurance rates remain unresolved

The School Employees' Health Benefits Commission deadlocked Wednesday on the proposed rates, according to the New Jersey Monitor. Without enough votes to approve the increase, the commission took no final action.

That doesn't mean the massive increase has gone away.

It means there is still no final resolution for a health benefits program already under enormous financial strain.

The 34.4% recommendation includes a 32.4% increase in medical premiums and a whopping 45.5% increase in prescription drug premiums for active employees.

Why NJ school health insurance costs are soaring

The problem is bigger than just another year of medical inflation.

According to the state's actuarial analysis, reserves for the active employee plan are projected to remain below their targeted level in 2027. Premiums are being set above projected claims in part to rebuild those reserves and repay money expected to be owed following a temporary transfer authorized by state law.

The state-run plan has also been losing participating school districts as costs rise. That can further destabilize the insurance pool by leaving fewer employers and workers to spread the risk and costs.

The financial pressure is not limited to teachers. State workers are facing a similar crisis and lawmakers have been slow to act on any changes that could blunt the impact.

School districts have warned that huge increases in employee benefit costs can consume money that would otherwise be available for classroom programs, staffing and other expenses. District budgets also face statutory limits on how quickly local tax levies can grow.

Teachers wait for answers on 2027 health costs

For teachers, however, the immediate problem is uncertainty.

The proposed 34.4% increase represents the overall premium increase for active employees in the program. What an individual teacher ultimately pays depends on factors including salary, coverage and contribution requirements.

But with the start of another school year approaching, educators are facing the possibility that an already expensive benefit could become dramatically more expensive in 2027.

These are NJ's top public high schools this year Out of 522 New Jersey schools reviewed in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report , 415 schools made the rankings for 2026-2027. Here are the top 15. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid-August, the total was above 11,500. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom