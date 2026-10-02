🔥A woman died after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a Jersey City row home

🔥Firefighters found three second-floor rooms packed floor-to-ceiling

🔥The fire displaced 19 people from five families and affected 11 connected homes

JERSEY CITY — A woman died and at least three other people were injured in a Jersey City fire Thursday afternoon, with firefighters facing an unusual obstacle as they tried to get through the burning home.

The fire on Boyd Avenue started just before 5 p.m., according to Jersey City Mayor James Solomon. The victim was described as "an older woman" found inside the home, according to News 12.

"Our hearts are broken for the family and the city is prepared to help them with resources however we can," Solomon said.

A total of 11 connected homes were affected by the fire. CBS New York reported that three firefighters were hospitalized.

Firefighters faced rooms packed with belongings

Jersey City Fire Chief John Johnson told News 12 all three rooms on the second floor were being used for storage, with belongings packed from floor to ceiling and making it difficult for firefighters to move through the apartment.

"The entire second floor, three rooms, five feet high, were filled with debris and stuff they were storing in their apartment. It was hard just to get through the apartment," Johnson said.

The conditions inside the home hampered firefighters' efforts to put out the fire.

Nineteen people from five families were displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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