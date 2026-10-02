Even though New Jersey is not among the states that lie the most, we do tell lies, and experts say some of them are ok to tell.

New Jersey Doesn't Make The List Of Top Lying States

Let's start with the good news. The Garden State is not even in the top 20 for states that lie the most. We rank #21 according to The Action Network.

There are a lot of things that get said about the people who live in New Jersey, but I don't often hear that we are being called liars, and the data backs that up.

Photo by Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash

That doesn't mean no lying is going on in the Garden State, but many of us are doing the good lying.

When Is It Ok To Lie?

Experts say that some lies are the good kind, the ones that it's ok to utter under the right circumstances. Maybe these are the ones New Jersey residents are using.

Read More: New Jersey Residents Love These Steakhouses

So, which lies are the ones that are considered acceptable? The experts are ready to let us know, and we are listening.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

The Healthy is one of the websites that dug into the concept of telling lies that have positive results.

The Lies That Have Positive Outcomes

And after mulling over some of the expert advice on positive lies, we think this list will help you weave your way through it.

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Here are some of the lies that seem like the ones that are ok to tell since the intention is to achieve a better outcome in certain situations.

Emotional Shielding - it's when you say you're fine instead of detailing small issues you're having.

Politeness - like when you say a meal or an outfit is great when you really don't think it is.

The Exit - claiming you have something else you need to do when you just want to end a conversation.

Of course, there are exceptions, but for the most part, these are the harmless lies we all tell once in a while.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander