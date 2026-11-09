Do you have certain things that make it feel more like Christmas?

When I was a kid it didn’t feel like Christmas until my mom pinned all the Christmas cards we received around a huge archway in the living room.

In the '50s through the '80s a lot of folks near Paramus didn’t feel like it was the holidays until a giant 4-story Santa Claus stood atop the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

The tradition was brought back in 2018 and this year it might be worth the drive for the big reveal.

They’re throwing a huge party and all are invited to continue the tradition.

On November 22 in addition to a big musical lineup they’re having balloon artists, face painting, crazy stilt-walkers and meet-and-greets with costumed characters. Food trucks will also be on hand.

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash brown Henry paper bag

The Music

All-4-One, the Grammy Award-winning R&B group known for "I Swear" and "I Can Love You Like That.”

Ryan Cabrera, who had hits like "On the Way Down" and "True” in the early 2000s.

TKA with hits such as "One Way Love" and "Maria."

Spice Wannabe, a Spice Girls tribute band.

JYT, a boy band.

The evening leads up to Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck, followed by a countdown to the ceremonial lighting of the 42-foot rooftop Santa and a fireworks display set to holiday music.

Wow!

When and where

You’ll find Westfield Garden State Plaza at One Garden State Plaza Pkwy in Paramus. Like I said, this can be worth the drive even if you’re not from there.

According to the mall's own website, the party begins at 4pm Nov. 22 in the parking lot near Entrance 7 next to Nordstrom. It’s free, and you’re encouraged to wear fun holiday clothing.

Merry Christmas!

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