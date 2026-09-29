Where is the best restaurant in New Jersey for a delicious, juicy steak? New Jersey residents have helped me to name it.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Has The State's Best Steak?

I always felt like summer was the season for fresh seafood in New Jersey, but now that it has passed, my mind has turned to steak.

I love a nice, thick, juicy steak, and there is one New Jersey restaurant that comes to mind when I think of it, and that's Morton's Steakhouse in Atlantic City.

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I have never been let down by a meal there, and I would recommend it to any New Jersey steak lover. But I wanted to reach out to the tens of thousands of Garden State steak lovers to get varied opinions.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Steakhouse In The State

So, I reached out on social media platforms to give New Jersey residents a chance to name their favorite steakhouse in the state, and we got a lot of great answers.

Read More: This Is One Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants

I counted my one vote for Morton's, and then I started to count your votes, and there were a lot of them.

It was easy to come up with a list of the top three steakhouses in New Jersey according to your votes.

The Top 3 Steakhouses In New Jersey According To Your Votes

#3 Morton's Steakhouse, Atlantic City - it's my favorite, and it landed at #3 on the list. Great ambiance and delicious food.

#2 Prime 13, Point Pleasant Beach - As you're walking through the quaint downtown in Point Pleasant Beach, you have to stop for an amazing steak.

#1 Steve's Sizzling Steak, Carlstadt - regulars rave about the food, and if you've been around for almost a century, you must be doing something right.

It's a great bucket list for amazing steak in New Jersey. Visit them all, and enjoy!

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman