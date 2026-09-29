New Jersey residents are in love with these steakhouses
Where is the best restaurant in New Jersey for a delicious, juicy steak? New Jersey residents have helped me to name it.
Which New Jersey Restaurant Has The State's Best Steak?
I always felt like summer was the season for fresh seafood in New Jersey, but now that it has passed, my mind has turned to steak.
I love a nice, thick, juicy steak, and there is one New Jersey restaurant that comes to mind when I think of it, and that's Morton's Steakhouse in Atlantic City.
I have never been let down by a meal there, and I would recommend it to any New Jersey steak lover. But I wanted to reach out to the tens of thousands of Garden State steak lovers to get varied opinions.
New Jersey Residents' Favorite Steakhouse In The State
So, I reached out on social media platforms to give New Jersey residents a chance to name their favorite steakhouse in the state, and we got a lot of great answers.
Read More: This Is One Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants
I counted my one vote for Morton's, and then I started to count your votes, and there were a lot of them.
It was easy to come up with a list of the top three steakhouses in New Jersey according to your votes.
The Top 3 Steakhouses In New Jersey According To Your Votes
#3 Morton's Steakhouse, Atlantic City - it's my favorite, and it landed at #3 on the list. Great ambiance and delicious food.
#2 Prime 13, Point Pleasant Beach - As you're walking through the quaint downtown in Point Pleasant Beach, you have to stop for an amazing steak.
#1 Steve's Sizzling Steak, Carlstadt - regulars rave about the food, and if you've been around for almost a century, you must be doing something right.
It's a great bucket list for amazing steak in New Jersey. Visit them all, and enjoy!
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Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt