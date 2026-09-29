Fall is officially here which means for the next month or two we get to enjoy crisp air, vibrant leaves changing colors, and cozy sweaters to keep us warm.

All of this is made even better when paired with a glass of New Jersey-made wine from a local vineyard, especially one as gorgeous as Laurita Winery in Ocean County.

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

It’s always a good time to visit Laurita, but it’s especially fun in autumn with their Fall Festival.

Between the scenery, the tasty wine, and the beyond helpful and friendly staff, there are always good vibes there, but when they have special events like theme nights or festivals, they really “turn it up to 11.”

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

Laurita Winery’s Fall Festival is back for Oct. 2026

This year, it’ll take place on the weekends of Oct. 3 & 4, and Oct. 10 & 11 starting at 12 noon.

You’ll have a chance to sip a glass of Laurita’s wine while taking in the beautiful vineyard views, listening to live music, trying delicious food trucks, checking out local vendors, going on a wagon tour of the vineyard, and even getting your face painted if you so choose.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Oh, and don’t skip out on pumpkin picking, there’s a courtesy wagon shuttle to Dancer Farm.

Admission is $15 if you purchase your ticket online (up to 6:00 p.m. the night before). If you buy in person or after 6:00 p.m. the night before then tickets are raised to $20.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Those under 21 get in for free. Kids can have fun in the vineyard’s multiple play areas while you raise a glass with friends.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd in New Egypt, New Jersey.

🍷 Cheers! 🍷

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A look back at last years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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