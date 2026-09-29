Fall Festival at Laurita Winery features wine, food trucks, wagon tours
Fall is officially here which means for the next month or two we get to enjoy crisp air, vibrant leaves changing colors, and cozy sweaters to keep us warm.
All of this is made even better when paired with a glass of New Jersey-made wine from a local vineyard, especially one as gorgeous as Laurita Winery in Ocean County.
It’s always a good time to visit Laurita, but it’s especially fun in autumn with their Fall Festival.
Between the scenery, the tasty wine, and the beyond helpful and friendly staff, there are always good vibes there, but when they have special events like theme nights or festivals, they really “turn it up to 11.”
Laurita Winery’s Fall Festival is back for Oct. 2026
This year, it’ll take place on the weekends of Oct. 3 & 4, and Oct. 10 & 11 starting at 12 noon.
You’ll have a chance to sip a glass of Laurita’s wine while taking in the beautiful vineyard views, listening to live music, trying delicious food trucks, checking out local vendors, going on a wagon tour of the vineyard, and even getting your face painted if you so choose.
Oh, and don’t skip out on pumpkin picking, there’s a courtesy wagon shuttle to Dancer Farm.
Admission is $15 if you purchase your ticket online (up to 6:00 p.m. the night before). If you buy in person or after 6:00 p.m. the night before then tickets are raised to $20.
Those under 21 get in for free. Kids can have fun in the vineyard’s multiple play areas while you raise a glass with friends.
Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd in New Egypt, New Jersey.
🍷 Cheers! 🍷
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.