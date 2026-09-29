If you thought you had enough to worry about in New Jersey, you might be wrong. Have you ever worried about running into Bigfoot?

Have There Been Bigfoot Sightings In New Jersey?

The simple answer is yes, and if you think it must only have happened in the woods of Sussex County, think again.

There is a website called The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, and according to their data, Bigfoot sightings have been reported in at least 15 separate New Jersey counties.

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The chance of a Bigfoot encounter in Sussex County is more likely than in any other place in the state. There have been 18 reported sightings in that county.

Some New Jersey Bigfoot Sightings Have Happened In Surprising Counties

But don't think you are, sorry for the pun, out of the woods if you live in a place like Middlesex County, where there have been 2 listings of a sighting, or Passaic County, where there have been three.

Read More: UFO Update - A Busy Eight Weeks In New Jersey's Sky

One of the more surprising counties for Bigfoot reports is Ocean County, where the website says there have been 11 reports, the most recent in November of 2024.

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The Ocean County sighting in November 2024 is the most recent sighting in New Jersey, according to the website.

The Earliest Bigfoot Sighting In New Jersey

In all, the website has recorded 74 Bigfoot sightings in New Jersey. The earliest was a sighting in Mercer County back in June of 1977.

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The New Jersey county with the second most Bigfoot sightings on record is Burlington, with 16 reported, and the most recent being June, 2019. Other counties with sightings are Camden, Cape May, Essex, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Salem, Somerset, and Warren.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski