Driving in New Jersey can be quite an experience, and we all have our stories. But I’ve seen something twice in the past couple of months, on two different roads, involving two different drivers, that left me shaking my head in complete disbelief.

I understand how frustrating it can be to get stuck behind someone driving below the speed limit. But if you have an opportunity to pass, go for it. What you don’t do is pass someone on the shoulder!

The first time I saw this was on Route 70. The car in front of me actually went around the car ahead of them by driving onto the shoulder. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. People walk and ride bikes on the shoulder, and you never know when there’s going to be a car broken down on the side of the road. But that wasn’t the only time.

SEE MORE: What You Should Always Keep In Your Car As The Weather Turns Colder In New Jersey

A short time later, I was traveling southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 4, and I saw someone do the exact same thing AGAIN! Passing on the shoulder.

I’ve seen plenty of crazy drivers in New Jersey, weaving in and out of traffic, and people who never use their turn signals. But passing on the shoulder is something I had never seen before, let alone twice in just a couple of months.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen someone do while driving in New Jersey? Have you ever seen someone pass on the shoulder?

The longer you drive around the Garden State, the more you see. But this one had me shaking my head!

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.