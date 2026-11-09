You can’t compete with New Jersey when it comes to our Italian food. There’s a reason Tony Soprano resided in the great Garden State.

That means when an Italian restaurant thrives here, you know it’s legit.

When they’re so successful that there are multiple locations? Fuhgeddaboutit.

LaScala's Fire LaScala's Fire

Such is the case with LaScala’s Fire. While they started in our neighboring state of PA, they have expanded to New Jersey with spots in Glassboro, Marlton, and Atlantic City (inside Ocean Casino Resort) and have announced that there will be more locations coming soon.

LaScala’s Fire is opening three more restaurants in New Jersey

Before I tell you where they’re heading, you have to hear the heartwarming backstory.

Rob LaScala, owner and restaurateur, gets his passion and drive from his family. His grandparents came to this country over 100 years ago from Italy and settled in Philadelphia, PA.

LaScala's Fire LaScala's Fire

They eventually opened two business, one of which was Rocchino & Sons, a corner deli and grocery store. LaScala’s grandmother’s fresh pasta and sandwiches kept customers coming back, so the knack for Italian cooking runs in his blood.

He says he honors his grandparents’ as well as his mother (their daughter)’s passion, integrity, and drive in all that he does at his restaurants, which includes providing great food, an unrivaled experience, and a beautiful atmosphere.

LaScala's Fire LaScala's Fire

Everything at LaScala’s is made fresh from scratch every day, “just like grandmom did.”

LaScala’s Fire will soon be serving residents in Princeton, Freehold, and Bridgewater.

We hope to see you soon, let’s eat!” — Rob LaScala

Exact locations or specific opening dates of the new restaurants have not yet been given, but you can stay up to date on their website.

LaScala's Fire LaScala's Fire

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Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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