Three new LaScala’s Fire locations are coming to New Jersey
You can’t compete with New Jersey when it comes to our Italian food. There’s a reason Tony Soprano resided in the great Garden State.
That means when an Italian restaurant thrives here, you know it’s legit.
When they’re so successful that there are multiple locations? Fuhgeddaboutit.
Such is the case with LaScala’s Fire. While they started in our neighboring state of PA, they have expanded to New Jersey with spots in Glassboro, Marlton, and Atlantic City (inside Ocean Casino Resort) and have announced that there will be more locations coming soon.
LaScala’s Fire is opening three more restaurants in New Jersey
Before I tell you where they’re heading, you have to hear the heartwarming backstory.
Rob LaScala, owner and restaurateur, gets his passion and drive from his family. His grandparents came to this country over 100 years ago from Italy and settled in Philadelphia, PA.
They eventually opened two business, one of which was Rocchino & Sons, a corner deli and grocery store. LaScala’s grandmother’s fresh pasta and sandwiches kept customers coming back, so the knack for Italian cooking runs in his blood.
He says he honors his grandparents’ as well as his mother (their daughter)’s passion, integrity, and drive in all that he does at his restaurants, which includes providing great food, an unrivaled experience, and a beautiful atmosphere.
Everything at LaScala’s is made fresh from scratch every day, “just like grandmom did.”
LaScala’s Fire will soon be serving residents in Princeton, Freehold, and Bridgewater.
We hope to see you soon, let’s eat!” — Rob LaScala
Exact locations or specific opening dates of the new restaurants have not yet been given, but you can stay up to date on their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.