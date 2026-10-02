I know summer is behind us, and yet, I woke up with a craving for a delicious New Jersey hot dog. So, where can I get the best one in the state?

Which Place Has The Best Hot Dogs In New Jersey?

I think hot dogs are one of the most underrated of New Jersey's great foods. We spend a lot of time talking about how great our pizzerias, bagel shops, and coffee houses are, and with good reason.

We're always debating which diner is best, which seafood restaurant has the freshest fish, and which burger joint has the juiciest cheeseburgers, but what about our beloved hot dogs?

Photo by Sandro Kradolfer on Unsplash Photo by Sandro Kradolfer on Unsplash

We have so many great hot dog joints in every corner of the Garden State, but which one is the fan favorite?

New Jersey's Hot Dog Fan Favorite According To Your Votes

We asked New Jersey residents, on several social media platforms, which hot dog place was the one they go to when they're craving the state's best hot dog.

One thing we learned is that there are very passionate hot dog lovers in the Garden State with strong opinions about our best hot dog.

Google Maps Google Maps

Two hot dog joints quickly jumped to the top of the list. They were Hot Dog Johnny's in Buttzville, and Rutt's Hut in Clifton.

The Best Hot Dog In New Jersey

After all the votes were counted, Johnny's edged out Rutt's for the top spot, but you can't go wrong with either.

Get our free mobile app

Hot Dog Johnny's has been around since 1944, and is on Route 46 in Buttzville. Thanks for the votes and enjoy!

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman