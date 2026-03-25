Warning, this may lead to an impromptu road trip. Tasting Table has named the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state. In New Jersey, you'll have to head north a little bit.

White Manna in Hackensack named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint in NJ

You certainly don't need to go to a fancy restaurant or pay a lot of money to get the best food in the Garden State. When it comes to burgers, the place to go is in Hackensack. White Manna is the name of this top notch hole-in-the-wall place that has people from all over licking their lips.

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White Manna Hamburgers has been in business since 1946

White Manna's website says, "Serving award-winning sliders since 1946." That's one heck of a track record. There's a cool story behind the restaurant. It was founded back in 1939 at the World's Fair and moved to Hackensack in 1946. It's been featured on The Food Network many times on shows including "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Best Thing I Ever Ate."

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The best seller at White Manna is the cheeseburger

The menu is simple. Hamburgers are $2. Cheeseburgers are $2.50 and are the most popular. You can also get a steak sandwich, chicken steak sandwich, French fries, and cheese fries. You can check it out HERE.

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Tasting Table says, "Fans of food shows have probably heard White Manna Hamburgers mentioned at least once or twice, and customers say it lives up to the hype. There are some simple, straightforward, tasty burgers here, and sometimes that's all you need. Small burgers are delivered smokin' hot, making their way through the chaotic ordering system. Opt for a double cheeseburger (or few) and some sweet, sweet fries."

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I've got to check this place out. There's a reason it's been around so long. White Manna Hamburgers is located at 385 River Street in Hackensack, NJ.

To see the rest of Tasting Table's list, click here.

Where To Get The Juiciest Burgers At The Jersey Shore Sometimes...you just need a solid burger. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray