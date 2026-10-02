What do “The Sopranos” have to do with the actor who played the principal on “Saved By The Bell”? Absolutely nothing.

Unless you’re a Deminski & Moore listener.

Dennis Haskins, the actor who played Principal Richard Belding on the tween/teen show, passed away at the age of 75.

This story brought about an on-air conversation about what is and isn’t a ‘comfort’ show. More than one person brought up “The Sopranos.”

Now if Tony choking Ralphie to death on a kitchen floor or Phil ordering the beating death of Vito is comforting, then yes it’s a comfort show.

What is not up for debate is that the show was very Jersey-centric and was set here in the Garden State. So it got me wondering what TV shows were set here in New Jersey. Here are a few.

TV shows set in NJ:

(L-R) Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, and Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts in "The Sopranos" Year 3 (Photo by HBO) The Sopranos

The Sopranos

The groundbreaking HBO series tracking mobsters with human flaws was set in and filmed all over New Jersey. Tony Soprano’s home was located in North Caldwell.

The Bada Bing strip club used real-life Satin Dolls in Lodi. Satriale’s Pork Store was set in Kearny for most of the series. And, even Holsten’s, where Tony arguably met his end, was in Bloomfield.

House season 1 DVD cover (Credit Shore Z Productions, Fox Network) House season 1 DVD cover (Credit Shore Z Productions, Fox Network)

House

Some faithfully watched this Hugh Laurie series about a brilliant doctor with a horrible bedside manner without ever catching that it was set in New Jersey.

It was supposed to be taking place at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, in the Princeton/Plainsboro area.

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Wandavision

A branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Wanda Maximoff and Vision living a suburban life. But things aren’t what they seem. It takes place a in the fictional town of Westview, New Jersey.

Charles in Charge

Remember this CBS sitcom that debuted in 1984? It starred Scott Baio who previously starred in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. It was set in New Brunswick.

Boardwalk Empire complete series DVD cover (Credit HBO) Boardwalk Empire complete series DVD cover (Credit HBO)

Boardwalk Empire

This starred Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson. Set of course in Atlantic City, it followed the rise to power of the man who controlled the resort town during Prohibition.

This is just a partial list. If you included reality series that list would include Cake Boss, Jersey Shore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jerseylicious and many more.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5