We’re creeping toward spooky season in the Garden State, autumn is just about a month away.

Soon it will be time for bonfires, crisp breezes, flannel shirts, and horror movies. One of the best parts of all? It will be time for the seasonal beverages and treats.

Pumpkin flavored drinks have taken over in the last decade and a half, and one coffee shop staple isn’t making you wait for the cooler weather to enjoy their autumnal flavors.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Dunkin has released their new fall menu for 2026

Dunkin announced on their social media their menu for the season, featuring new items and old favorites.

You’re going to fall for these offerings.

Some of the iced coffee drinks include the pumpkin spice signature latte, the pumpkin patch cloud latte, the pumpkin cloud Dunkalatte, and the pumpkin pie coffee chiller (described as “the sweet treat we need and deserve”).

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Of course, no fall menu would be complete without pumpkin donuts and munchkins. Classics are classics for a reason.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Sticking with the fall theme, there’s also maple sugar seasoned bacon. To heat things up a little bit, they’ll offer chipotle aioli.

Another fall breakfast staple is the pumpkin muffin, “she’s back and she’s NATIONWIDE,” Dunkin said on Instagram.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Other drinks include the tiramisu shakin espresso, nutty pumpkin protein latte, tiramisu cloud latte, and the berry clementine refresher.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

The fall menu is available now.

Happy spooky season, to all who celebrate!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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